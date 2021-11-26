ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

A sturdy holiday for troubled times

Griffin Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI come from sturdy people. I say this, not in a spirit of bragging, but simply as a statement of fact. They were blue collar folk — farmers and ranchers, mostly. They knew the satisfaction of a hard day’s work. They knew about tilling ground, planting seed, tending orchards year after...

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Events Are Over, Time for Holidays and Family

It's a short week this week for most and for me I'm always glad to get to this time of year. Now that we have wrapped up our major events for the year it's slow time to slow down. Out at the ranch, I will finally have some time to get caught up on some things. Start adding a few holidays and some remaining vacation and it will take us right into the New Year with the Flakes trip Right around the corner.
CELEBRATIONS
Observer-Reporter

EDITORIAL: The holidays are a time to help others

As we clear the Thanksgiving leftovers out of our refrigerators and head toward Christmas, the American mood right now is probably more “bah, humbug,” than “goodwill to men!”. COVID-19 appears to have gotten a demoralizing fourth wind, with cases shooting up in Western Pennsylvania and other parts of the country....
BUSINESS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Santa Train right on time for holidays

Camille Barr became a railroad fan Saturday with a trip on one of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society's annual Santa Train. But she probably won't remember it. By the time the ride ended, the 3-month-old was sleeping soundly in her carrier at the feet of her dad, Ethan Barr of Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Frederick Buechner
Tulsa World

Ironman training: Holidays are a time for moderation

Getting through the holiday season while training for an Ironman can be a challenge. It can feel like a constant battle between running, biking, swimming and healthy fueling, and binge eating, going to holiday parties and events and chilling with family. The answer is moderation! Eat, drink and be merry...
FITNESS
pontevedrarecorder.com

Festive time found at Holiday Shoppes

The following photos are from the 2021 Holiday Shoppes Preview and Cocktail Reception at Marsh Landing Country Club Nov. 11. It was the 31st annual event and included a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and a VIP preview of some of many local businesses as vendors on display. The event was hosted by the First Coast Cultural Center, which strives to be a place in the community that people can create, understand, and experience the arts through exhibitions of local, regional and national artists in a variety of forms.
HOLIDAY, FL
heraldstaronline.com

Holiday vigil in Toronto a time for reflection

TORONTO — The chilled night air didn’t stop many residents for carrying on a holiday tradition Tuesday at the city’s Gazebo Commons. For many years, the Toronto Coalition for Revitalization has invited citizens to remember loved ones, living or dead, by purchasing candles to be lighted at the park one evening during the week of Thanksgiving.
TORONTO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Hobby Lobby
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Bride-to-be says she’s considering putting unvaccinated wedding guests on one ‘anti-vax’ table

A bride based in Sydney has said she’s considering seating all of her unvaccinated guests together on a single “anti-vax” table.Speaking on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie-O on KIIS 106.5, the woman, named Heidi, explained that her wedding takes place in March 2022.“I’m thinking do I have a special ‘anti-vax table’ so all the other guests are a little bit more at ease with having people that aren’t vaccinated there - or do I not worry about it?” Heidi asked the two radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.Sandilands replied by reassuring Heidi that vaccinated guests were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

Mom of trans 5-year-old shares her unexpected parenthood story: 'Exactly who he was meant to be'

A young mom is sharing her experience of raising a trans five-year-old in the hopes of spreading awareness among other parents who might be scared to let their children be their truest selves. Speaking to Asbury Park Press, Emily Torrisi of Howell, New Jersey, explained that the kindergartener was assigned female at birth but identifies as male—something she and her husband, Alfio Torrisi, realized was completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years. While he loved playing with toy trucks as a one-year-old, by age two, EJ "started picking out boys' clothes." By the time he'd turned four years old, the youngster was telling sisters Saige and Cecelia, "I'm your brother."
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Republic

Get the Rush outing features sturdy horse, owls, hot steel

SUISUN MARSH — Volunteer Kristi Satterlee is pretty sure a barn owl has it in for her. “If I disturb him too much, he’ll fly out and [poop] on my car,” she said, and laughs. Satterlee is one of many volunteers who donate their time to Rush Ranch on the...
ANIMALS
Magnolia State Live

Oh Christmas Tree, No Christmas Trees? Mississippi community experiencing holiday tree troubles

Christmas tree shoppers in one Mississippi community are scrambling after a tree provider that’s been running locally for over two decades said they will be taking 2021 off. Oxford’s “O Christmas Trees,” run by Jeffrey and Sarah Hollis during this time of year, typically sells top-quality trees in the parking lot of the Mid-Town Shopping Center located on North Lamar Boulevard, about a half-mile from the Square.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Griffin Daily News

God's laws for the spiritual world are found in the Bible

Q: Is there a difference between man’s law and God’s law, and does God command people to love others regardless of what they may do to us? — L.G. A: The religious leaders of Jesus’ day had more than 600 man-made laws they were required to obey. The people couldn’t keep all those laws; it was impossible. Yet the rulers believed that those laws had to be obeyed in order to win God’s favor.
RELIGION
Fox 59

Time strategist on managing holiday stress

The holidays can be a stressful time of year for so many people. Whether it's getting everything done in time or dealing with family and hosting, it can be hard to manage stress. We talk to time strategist, Elyssa Smith about managing that stress.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy