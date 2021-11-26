ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Government In Germany Agrees On Permissive Crypto Legislation

By CryptoCoin.News
cryptocoin.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months after the federal elections, the new government of Germany has drafted a coalition agreement with implications for the crypto sector. Coalition wants “swift approval procedures” for FinTechs. In the 2021 federal elections, both the Green party and the economic-libaral FDP gained ground, securing them a governmental seat...

cryptocoin.news

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's myriad of unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law to the risk of geopolitical marginalisation, to the after-shocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel, who will quit politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, is leaving the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad.
EUROPE
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU to make it harder for migrants to enter from Belarus

Top European Union migration officials offered Wednesday to ease asylum rules for Poland Lithuania and Latvia in response to what the EU says is a “hybrid attack” by Belarus to destabilize the bloc using migrants.The move would make it harder for migrants to enter the 27-nation bloc from Belarus, angering nongovernmental organizations.Around 8,000 people, many from Iraq, have crossed into the three EU countries since the beginning of the year. President Alexander Lukashenko is accused of luring them to Belarus with the promise of helping them to enter Europe in revenge for EU sanctions against his government and...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany says working with U.S. on Nord Stream 2 deal

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Germany said on Sunday it was continuing to work closely with the United States on implementing a deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea and carries gas from Russia to Germany. Germany's foreign ministry said it continued to coordinate...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Neowin

Germany's new coalition government backs the Public Money, Public Code initiative

Following the elections in September, Germany is set to get a new coalition government made up of the Social Democrats, Alliance 90/The Greens, and the Free Democratic Party. According to The Document Foundation, which has been reading the coalition agreement, the new government will embrace the notion of Public Money, Public Code (PMPC), a concept that has been promoted by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) for a number of years.
POLITICS
AFP

Iceland's ruling coalition agrees on new government

Iceland's outgoing left-right coalition government said Sunday it had reached a deal to continue together in power for four more years, more than two months after winning a majority in a general election. This is the first time since 2003 that an outgoing government has held on to its majority in an election.
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Germany's new government: what the world can expect in a post-Merkel era

Leaders of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Liberals (FDP) have reached a deal on their coalition agreement for government, paving the way for a new administration to replace that of Angela Merkel. The agreement is the product of negotiation by some 22 working groups, with around 300 participants from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permissive#New Technologies#Fintechs#The Green Party#Fdp#Insurtechs#Neobrokers#Eu#The European Union#Cryptoassets
Washington Post

Germany’s new government creates an opportunity for rekindled transatlantic cooperation

There’s good news and bad news about German public opinion toward the United States and transatlantic relations. The bad news is that sentiment blows hot and cold, depending on how Germans feel about the occupant of the White House. The good news is that German feeling has warmed substantially since President Donald Trump’s tenure ended and President Biden took office.
POLITICS
windpowermonthly.com

Germany’s coalition government sets ambitious new offshore wind targets

Germany’s new “traffic light” coalition government of Social Democrats (SPD, red), Free Democrats (FDP, yellow), and the Green Party (green) has agreed to boost offshore wind capacity targets for 2030by 50%, to 30GW, subject to formal confirmation by each party. An additional interim target of 40GW by 2035 has also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

India Continues Hostility to Crypto with New Legislation

Earlier, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said that cryptocurrencies are dangerous and could spoil the youths in the country. Most countries in the world continue to embrace cryptocurrency considering its economic potential and due to the continued growth of the space. While some see potentials as the factor for allowing it, some other countries like India fr example have indicated readiness to ban crypto assets. However, it has hinted that it would be launching a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project instead.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
US News and World Report

Germany's New Government to Nix Nazi-Era Abortion Law

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's new government plans to do away with a Nazi-era law that forbids doctors from providing information about abortions and that has long been criticized for creating hurdles for women seeking to make informed decisions. "Doctors should be allowed to provide public information about abortions without fear...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NBC News

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s rule

MUNICH — Germany moved one step closer to unveiling a new government that would see the end of longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel's rule after parties negotiating a coalition said an agreement had been reached Wednesday. The country’s center-left Social Democrats had been negotiating a deal with the Green party and...
POLITICS
investing.com

U.S. Data Dump, Germany's New Government, Oil Stockpiles - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- There's a veritable feast of U.S. economic data, including personal consumer expenditure prices - the Federal Reserve's favored gauge of inflation - and weekly jobless claims, moved up a day to avoid the Thanksgiving Holiday. Germany will present its new government under the leadership of center-left politician Olaf Scholz, who was finance minister under Angela Merkel in the last government. Stocks are set to open lower, as fears of inflation and monetary tightening continue to bubble alongside concerns about supply chain disruptions. Walgreens and CVS get dragged into the opioid legal quagmire with an important verdict in Ohio, and oil prices correct downwards after Tuesday's surge. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 24th November.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The end of the Angela Merkel era: Germany will get new government in first week of December

Angela Merkel’s days as German chancellor are now numbered – at fewer than 15 – after the three parties that emerged victorious from September’s election agreed to form a centre-left government, which is set to take office around 6 December, party leaders said on Wednesday.Finance minister Olaf Scholz, whose Social Democrats (SPD) came out on top in the four-yearly Bundestag elections on 27 September with over 25 per cent of the vote, will succeed Merkel at the head of the first ever three-way coalition at national level, made up of the SPD, the pro-environment Greens, and the pro-business Free Democrats...
POLITICS
Telegraph

New government to make Germany more welcoming to migrants

The new German government is to make the country significantly more welcoming to migrants, under plans announced on Wednesday. The coalition led by Olaf Scholz will provide new ways for asylum-seekers to reach Germany legally, including humanitarian visas. It will make it easier for recognised refugees to bring their families...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy