LONDON MARKET EARLY CALL: Black Friday to start in red on Covid fears

 5 days ago

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to sink at the open on Friday, after Asian markets tumbled on news of a heavily mutated Covid-19 variant. IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 index of large-caps to open 145.47 points, or 2.0%, lower at 7,164.90 on Friday. The index closed...

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Wednesday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was called to open 64 points higher at 7,123. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said:...
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: IAG and Whitbread lead Omicron rebound

(Alliance News) -Â Omicron whiplash continued for equity markets into Wednesday, day-before losses recouped for a second time, as lockdown-exposed sectors such as travel and energy rebounded. While nerves appear to have eased on Wednesday over the new coronavirus variant, further volatility is almost certain to lie ahead. The FTSE...
FTSE UK Index Series Review December 2021

FTSE UK Index SeriesQuarterly Review December 2021. FTSE Russell announces the quarterly changes to the FTSE UK Index Series. All constituent changes will be applied after the close of business on Friday, 17 December 2021 and will be effective on Monday, 20 December 2021 (rankings by capitalisation are as at close of business on Tuesday, 30 November 2021):Please note: Index review changes included within the attached files may be subject to revision until close of business Friday, 03 December 2021. Effective Monday, 06 December 2021, the index review changes will be considered final. Any subsequent changes will generally only be considered in exceptional circumstances, in accordance with the FTSE Russell recalculation policy and guidelines.Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below:
Changes to FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational

FTSE Multinational Index SeriesChanges to FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents. FTSE Russell announces that, pursuant to the review of the FTSE UK All-Share Index, the following changes will be made to the FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Index. The changes will be effective after the close of business on Friday, 17 December 2021 (i.e. effective on Monday, 20 December 2021).Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below:
Sajid Javid
Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Black Friday#Europe#Bull Market#Alliance News#Asian#Ig#Cmc Markets#African
London open: Stocks slide as Moderna boss casts doubt over vaccines

(Sharecast News) - London stocks slid in early trade on Tuesday after the boss of Moderna cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines on the omicron Covid variant. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 1% at 7,036.98. Sentiment took a hit after Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel told...
LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks resume slide as Omicron optimism flounders

(Alliance News) -Â Omicron fears returned to the fore early Tuesday, with banks and oil amongst the sectors in London bearing the brunt of the latest stock market wobble. The FTSE 100 index was down 85.30 points, or 1.2%, at 7,024.65 at the open. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was down 182.72 points, or 0.8% at 22,573.61. The AIM All-Share index was down 4.88 points, or 0.4%, at 1,185.63.
London midday: Stocks in the red amid Omicron concerns

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still firmly in the red by midday on Tuesday after the boss of Moderna cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines on the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100 was down 1.1% at 7,035.00. Sentiment took a hit after Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel...
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Omicron sell-off resumes on vaccine doubts

(Alliance News) -Â Fears over the ability of current vaccines to fend off the latest coronavirus variant dented global stock markets on Tuesday. Leisure and hospitality stocks were hit by worries over further virus restrictions, while gold miners gained on the back of the safe-haven asset's ascent. The FTSE 100...
London close: Stocks end down as Omicron dents sentiment

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended firmly in the red on Tuesday after the boss of Moderna cast doubt over the efficacy of vaccines on the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.7% at 7,059.45. Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing vaccines will struggle with the...
TREASURIES-Yields fall to three-week lows on Omicron fears

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled to. multi-week lows on Tuesday after the head of drugmaker Moderna. raised concerns about the efficacy of vaccines against the. Omicron coronavirus variant, sparking demand for safe haven. assets. The benchmark 10-year note yield, which fell to. a three-week low of...
Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
Treasury yields rise as investors monitor developments with omicron Covid variant

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
