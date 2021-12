The two free titles from the Epic Games Store have been officially revealed, and they’ll be available to download in early December. Dead By Daylight and While True: Learn() can be redeemed for free between December 2 and 9. Both of these titles will replace The Hunter: Call Of The Wild and Antstream, which will still be available on December 2 as their last day, and you can check out the deals on the Epic Games Store here.

