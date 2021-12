Though last week’s outing against Notre Dame was surely disappointing to many Virginia Cavaliers football fans, I thought the game actually went better than I was expecting, with the Hoos playing without their QB and leader. Losing 28-3 is certainly not a good outing, but there were some good signs from the defense. Notre Dame totaled 423 yards, well below Virginia’s season average defensively (460). After giving up big play after big play to BYU (among others), Notre Dame had just four plays of over 20 yards.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO