Sports

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/26/21

By Ryan Pavich
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning everyone, hope you all had a good Thanksgiving and have plenty of leftovers for today. If you’re shopping around for Black Friday, best of luck beating the crowds and hopefully you find whatever it is that you’re looking for....

www.pinstripealley.com

FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Primary Free Agent Target - Mad Max

It’s clear the Yankees need to upgrade several positions on the roster. You can make a case that C, 1B, SS, CF, and SP all could use a jolt. Rumors and reports this offseason of the free agent and trade market have been just that though, rumors and reports. Everyday the narrative seems to change and the Yankees "plan" to address SS and other areas shifts. Hal doesn’t seem hesitant to spend this offseason and they made that clear with a $25 million offer to Verlander for one year. However, I believe the reports that the Yankees don’t want to add another long term big money deal to their books. They already are paying Cole, Stanton, and most likely judge for the next 7 years. So why not spend big now, while also not restricting the roster for years to come?
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees are becoming an Abbott and Costello comedy skit.

I recently wrote in a reply to an article that the Yankees are following the famous Abbott and Costello comedy skit of "Who’s on first, What’s on second, I don’t know is on third and I don’t give a darn is at short," and it seems like the joke will continue until the Yanks get their act together. Who’s on first, and is it Voit, Rizzo, DJ or I don’t know but he is at 3rd in the person of DJ? Who’s on second, and is it Torres or will he be traded and it’s DJ’s position? Who’s at short or is it Urshela so he can’t be at third if DJ isn’t there.
BASEBALL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Player Targets

Fresh off winning the 2021 AL Cy Young, the lefty hurler is set to command a massive payday . The first baseman would be a strong fit. With reports suggesting that Matz could sign as soon as tomorrow, here’s a look at what the southpaw brings to the table. By...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Trade Target: Josh Bell

Well then. It’s clear after this weekend’s bonanza that saw the Yankees finally wake up from their slumber to sign, uh, José Peraza, that Brian Cashman will look primarily to the trade market if he wants to make any significant improvements to this team. With that in mind, let’s take a look at a player that the Yankees were eying last winter, first baseman Josh Bell.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

What's wrong with Gio as shortstop?

I understand that most Yankee fans would like to bag one of the proven, top-notch shortstops on the market this year. Looks like the top free agents will demand a very high price. Several others have suggested that the Yankees are "monitoring" the shortstop market and might swoop in to make a big signing if the cost is more reasonable. Others have suggested acquiring a "stopgap" shortstop waiting on Volpe and/or Peraza to mature and be ready for prime time. Very few are talking about using Gio Urshela as the "stopgap" shortstop. Gio came up as a shortstop and shifted to third in Cleveland/Toronto. He played very adequately at shortstop late in the season after the Yankees had scuttled the "Torres at shortstop" experiment. I see Gio as a more than adequate shortstop who has proved he can supply some offense too. And, some columns I have read even lead one to believe that he would relish the opportunity. Urshela is a much better "stopgap" than the others suggested.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/25/21

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: In the hubbub surrounding the shortstop market and the other positions where the Yankees could make a splash at this offseason, the bullpen has been a bit forgotten. While the emergence of some arms last season will bolster it in 2022, Zack Britton will miss most, if not all, of next season after undergoing shoulder surgery. If they want to fill some innings with someone on the free agent market, there are some intriguing names they could go after this offseason.
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

Primary FA target perfect fit Corey Seager

It is well documented by now that the Yankees need better offensive production from their lineup. Some of it can be due to lack of righthy/lefty balance, as in their prime years their lineups where more balanced with righties/lefties (switch) hitters. As long as the lineup produces I have no problem with an all-righty or all-lefty lineup. However that wasn't the case this year, as a lot of players had down years on the Yankees side. There was a great article about it here on PSA by Jon Rimmer, on if we need more left-handed hitters. In short, we need left-handed hitters if they hit right-handed pitching.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2021 Roster Report Cards: Gio Urshela

Grade: C- 2021 Statistics: 116 games, 442 PA, .267/.301/.419, 14 HR, 49 RBI, 4.5% BB%, 24.7% K%, 96 OPS+, 96 wRC+, -4 OAA, 1.0 fWAR. 2022 Contract Status: Entering third year of arbitration eligibility. After posting a 132 and 133 wRC+ with solid defense in 2019 and 2020 respectively, it...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Max Scherzer

In terms of pedigree of pitchers available on the transaction market, you can’t get much higher than Max Scherzer. After another great season in 2021, Scherzer now sits at eight top-five finishes in Cy Young voting, having taken home the award three times. He’s at 65.8 career WAR according to FanGraphs, is an eight-time All-Star, and has been a key cog in a World Series winning team. He’s done pretty much all you can do in baseball. So, should the Yankees make a run at him and try to shore up their rotation for 2022?
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Rangers sign Corey Seager as Yankees stand still

With a lockout looming, MLB’s hot stove has suddenly caught fire. We’ve seen an unprecedented streak of high-profile deals and signings, ranging from Max Scherzer to the Mets, to Robbie Ray to the Mariners, to Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays. The most momentous move yet came down this afternoon, as the Rangers and Corey Seager agreed upon a 10-year, $325-million contract.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees, MLB payrolls, and “mega-contract” distribution

Earlier this week, Joel Sherman reported that the Yankees were “monitoring the elite shortstop group rather than participating in it, waiting to see if a market collapses.” He then proceeded to speculate two reasons why the team might be willing to prefer a stopgap rather than an elite shortstop like Carlos Correa or Corey Seager (or even a very good one like Trevor Story or Marcus Semien).
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

While Cashman Sleeps in the Street....The rest of the GMs are Working

Sad that once again we face having the same old thing done to us. We go into 2022 with the same Anemic Team that struggled last year. Hey..maybe we resign Gardy...Didi..and pretend Aaron is actually going to show up. What next...we bring Martin back. This team and its Brass are...
BASEBALL
Pinstripe Alley

The great mistake of the Baby Bomber era

Let’s kick off this post with a list of names, and see if you can guess what they all have in common — Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Anthony Rendon, Christian Yelich, Nolan Arenado, and Jose Altuve. Those eight guys were the only players in baseball to put up more fWAR between August 13th, 2016 and the end of 2018 than Aaron Judge did.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Approaching Free Agency ... The Right Way

With all that's been anticipated over the past few weeks, the New York Yankees have yet to make a splash in free agency and are patiently waiting to see what unfolds. Several of the teams biggest needs are the positions of shortstop and centerfield along with some much needed balance to this strikeout-or-home run oriented group who struggled mightily at times last season to put up runs, in part due to the lack of left handed contact hitters. Even with the acquisitions of Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, it seemed at times they were a bit unbalanced and could ultimately never blow out inferior opponents, as they finished the season with only a +38 run differential (to contrast, the Braves had a +146 run differential and the Dodgers, Giants, Astros and Rays all had a run differential of +200).
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

We never appreciated how good we had it.

Remember when our owner would go get the biggest prize of the off-season? Because he could. Granted, at times he would leave us scratching our heads as to the fit. Or remember when he would collect as many free agents as he could get to sign their name on the bottom of a contract for the chance to put on the Pinstripes? How many of you will admit to complaining during those days that he should let his baseball people run the team.
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

Selecting an All-AL East team

Major League Baseball recently announced their All-MLB selections and we are getting on that groove to take the time and select our All-AL East team for the 2021 season. This division had four playoff contenders and a rebuilding team with some very exciting individual performers, so we should have a great pool of players to pick from.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Managing the 40-man roster is a year-round task for the Yankees

The deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft came and went on Friday, and the Yankees made moves to protect five players from within their system. In the process, they had to part ways with a number of former players. Over the past two seasons, the Yankees have lost three players through Rule-5 process and it is clear that teams value to players that the Yankees farm system is producing. Over the last 12 months, the Yankees have seen a number of players leave the system through the Rule 5 Draft and trades.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Tyler Wade says goodbye to New York

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLS
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees reportedly interested in Freddie Freeman, Kevin Kiermaier

Things have remained dead quiet around Yankeeland as the CBA’s expiration fast approaches, but we have at least seen the stray rumor here or there. The most recent scuttlebutt comes from Jon Heyman, who reports that the Yankees are “definitely interested” in star first baseman Freddie Freeman. The incumbent Braves...
MLB

