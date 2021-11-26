Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/26/21

It’s clear the Yankees need to upgrade several positions on the roster. You can make a case that C, 1B, SS, CF, and SP all could use a jolt. Rumors and reports this offseason of the free agent and trade market have been just that though, rumors and reports. Everyday the narrative seems to change and the Yankees "plan" to address SS and other areas shifts. Hal doesn’t seem hesitant to spend this offseason and they made that clear with a $25 million offer to Verlander for one year. However, I believe the reports that the Yankees don’t want to add another long term big money deal to their books. They already are paying Cole, Stanton, and most likely judge for the next 7 years. So why not spend big now, while also not restricting the roster for years to come?
