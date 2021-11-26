Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/26/21

I understand that most Yankee fans would like to bag one of the proven, top-notch shortstops on the market this year. Looks like the top free agents will demand a very high price. Several others have suggested that the Yankees are "monitoring" the shortstop market and might swoop in to make a big signing if the cost is more reasonable. Others have suggested acquiring a "stopgap" shortstop waiting on Volpe and/or Peraza to mature and be ready for prime time. Very few are talking about using Gio Urshela as the "stopgap" shortstop. Gio came up as a shortstop and shifted to third in Cleveland/Toronto. He played very adequately at shortstop late in the season after the Yankees had scuttled the "Torres at shortstop" experiment. I see Gio as a more than adequate shortstop who has proved he can supply some offense too. And, some columns I have read even lead one to believe that he would relish the opportunity. Urshela is a much better "stopgap" than the others suggested.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO