Collin Sexton’s injury further complicates the future for the Cleveland Cavaliers. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Collin Sexton would miss time with a meniscus injury. The hope was that he would be able to return toward the latter end of the season. The hopes are now gone as it has been reported he is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO