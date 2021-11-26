ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

San Onofre Author Shares History of Local Surf Culture

By Dana Point Times
danapointtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

www.danapointtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: San Clemente | (DE)TOUR: SURF TOWNS Presented by Hydro Flask

The classic California surf trip starts right now. In the premiere episode, Hunter Jones and Lex Weinstein begin their journey through the state’s surf towns in San Clemente. They meet up with Big Wave Champ and local Greg Long before paddling out at the famed break Lower Trestles, where the pros in the lineup are only outnumbered by the cobblestones and e-bikes on the shore. After Trestles, Hunter and Lex bestow the Saltiest Local Award on a longtime surfboard glasser, find out where a local shop rates on the Burrito-meter, and log some time at San Onofre’s iconic longboard wave with the Native Like Water organization. San Clemente / Trestles is the modern name of the ancient Acjachemen village site known as Panhe. The Acjachemen people have lived in the place we call Orange County for over 10,000 years and are still here stewarding the land alongside surfers, environmentalists, and others who care about our shared coastline.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Marin Independent Journal

San Anselmo author and podcaster explores the nature of belonging

While working in the hustle and bustle of the tech world in San Francisco, Becca Piastrelli felt like a square peg in a round hole. After dedicating her life toward the pursuit of academics and success, she felt unhappy and unfulfilled. Needing a change and driven to create with her...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OCRegister

Surfing Santa event at Salt Creek shares the stoke

It’s all about giving the gift of riding waves. Surfers decked out in holiday costumes came ready to rip at the 10th annual Surfing Santa and Stand Up Paddle Board Contest, a two-day event that wrapped up Sunday at Salt Creek beach in Dana Point. The event is hosted by...
DANA POINT, CA
osidenews.com

Scholastic Surf Series San Diego Middle School-Div 2 Results

Oceanside CA— Our Sunday event with SDMS Division 2 was almost a complete duplicate of our event on Saturday. With a little bump up in the swell, Oceanside delivered some awesome summer like weather to go along with the fun surf. Click on image to enlarge photo (Photos:Steve Marcotte/OsideNews) Offshore...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Dana Point, CA
Local
California Sports
sanclementetimes.com

CoastLines: Surfing Adventures at Camp Pendleton Before There Was a San Onofre State Beach

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Coast News

Waterspot: Support your local surf shop

As some lament the clogged supply chain being interrupted, others celebrate the fact that all this crap is being stalled from achieving its final resting place, our local landfills. Regardless of how you feel about it, just within reach of a strong swimmer are everything from pop-out surfboards and $25.00...
ENCINITAS, CA
danapointtimes.com

OC Board of Supervisors Select New Districting Map

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

CCC Extends Permit for Capo Beach Interim Protections

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf Culture#Local News#The Dp Times#Insider#San Onofre Memories Of
OCRegister

Local surfers hit the North Shore for World Surf League contest

The final major contest of the year that will determine which surfers will join the ranks of the world’s best is happening on the North Shore of Hawaii. Several Southern California surfers are competing in the event, some already safe for next year’s World Tour, others hoping to earn valuable points at the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger, the final stop of the World Surf League’s Challenger Series that allows athletes a chance at the major leagues.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
myburbank.com

Elevate Burbank Celebrates Local Cultural Diversity

Local activist Linda Bessin has initiated a mission to promote an appreciation of cultural diversity in the City of Burbank through her nonprofit organization, Elevate Burbank. Bessin decided to begin this endeavor while she ran for a spot on the Burbank City Council in 2020. After researching Burbank with a...
BURBANK, CA
NBC San Diego

Iconic San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant Slowly Being Dismantled

Slowly but surely, the iconic San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station is coming down. Southern California Edison began dismantling the power plant in 2020. The old plant has not generated power since 2013. Taking it down will take hundreds of workers almost a decade. “How do you deal with all the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
danapointtimes.com

Swift Action of Neighbors Leads to Dana Point Family’s Escape from Burning Home

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

In-N-Out Burger Appears Defiant As Enforcement Of LA’s Proof Of Vaccination Requirement For Indoor Dining Begins

UNIVERSAL CITY (CBSLA) – Even with the threat of fines of up to $5,000, it appears that one of California’s most iconic fast food chain restaurants, In-N-Out Burger, remains defiant as enforcement of the city’s mandate that customers’ proof of vaccination be confirmed for indoor dining goes into effect. CBSLA’s political reporter Tom Wait visited In-N-Outs across the city Tuesday night and found that it was business as usual, despite the fact that burger chain could face fines. Nov. 30, 2021 At no point, during any of the visits to five different locations, was Wait ever asked to show proof of vaccination, not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Norwalk Reflector

Local author shares stories of Rio de Janeiro

“Tall and tan and young and lovely, the girl from Ipanema goes walking…” begins the famous song by Brazilian poet and lyricist Vinicius de Moraes. I’ve always loved the song and when local author Mila Kette walked into the Monroeville Public Library it sprang immediately to mind. Kette, whose pen...
MONROEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy