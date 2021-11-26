Adoptable Pet of the Week: Amaretto

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Tuesday, November 30th is GIVING TUESDAY! For almost two years COVID has devastated the Quad City Animal Welfare Centers fundraising efforts. Most all of the in-person fundraising, which QCAWC relies on, has been cancelled or postponed. At the same time the QCAWC rescue, adoption, wellness care, and spay/neuter efforts have dramatically increased! Giving Tuesday was created in 2012, with a simple idea: a day that encourage people to do good and help others. You can make a difference in the lives of homeless animals by making a donation today!
