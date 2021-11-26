Adoptable Pet of the Week: Amaretto

Hot dog! While it feels like time froze since last year, the holiday season is almost here. It’s already a popular time to adopt a pet, but tack on a pandemic, and local humane associations are busier than ever! Shelley Janke, executive director at the Eau Claire County Humane Association, said that because of COVID-19, applicants might experience a delay in the adoption process. “We’ve been struggling to keep up with the demand,” Janke shared. “More people want animals because more people are working from home now.” However, it’s still important to save time by filling out your application ahead of time to meet the animals.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO