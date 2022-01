In 2020 and again in 2021, when most countries closed their borders in an effort to manage local coronavirus outbreaks, Mexico went it pretty much alone. Even at the peak of the first wave, the country didn’t demand visitors present a negative PCR test. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador insisted, throughout the period, that the economy had to be protected from Covid-19. Thus, in 2020, Mexico was the third most visited country in the world. Last year, according to travel data consultancy Forward Keys, Cancun was the second most popular destination on the planet (it wasn’t even in the top 20 in 2019). With so many European hotspots closed, it’s no wonder Europeans were drawn to the silky sands of the Caribbean, Baja California and Puerto Vallarta.

