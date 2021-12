When I was a kid, we really should have had two Christmas trees. There were always SO many ornaments that Mom wanted to get on the tree, but that was just one category. She also wanted to make room for the tinsel and the garland and ALL. THOSE. CANDY CANES. Seriously, she would buy three boxes with the goal of hanging every single one of them on the tree. I mean, I get it, they come with built-in hooks; no need to fuss with making them out of paper clips. AND, we were not allowed to eat them until the tree was ready to come down. SPOILER ALERT: We did anyway.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO