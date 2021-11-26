Fall 2021 New Releases In Translation

It does not matter what year it is, the people want what they want: YA fantasy books with love triangles! And I am no different. There is simply something undeniable about a character caught between two people and two worlds, unsure which side to choose. Sometimes the choice is political, physical, or simply magical. There are often situations in young adult fantasy when fate steps in and makes the choice for the character. But no matter what, there is no easier way to ignite the flames of a debate between readers than for an author to introduce a steamy love triangle into their story.

