Fall 2021 New Releases In Translation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 19, 2021) – Nashville-based indie-pop band Brontë Fall, led by singer/songwriter and classically trained multi-instrumentalist Teri Bracken, announces new single “Outsmart Love,” out today. Named as an artist that is “free enough to speak her mind” (PopMatters) and one that “has found a way to express feelings that suggest we don’t need to be tied to outside expectations” (Folk Radio), Bracken teamed up with collaborator Isaac Slutsky to co-write the moody and ethereal new track, exploring the vulnerable nature of falling in love and its uncertainty. “Outsmart Love” was produced by Jake Finch and is the follow up to previously released song “Indiana” and acclaimed EP Finishing School. “Outsmart Love” and “Indiana” will be included on a forthcoming EP due out in 2022. Listen to “Outsmart Love” here: https://hypeddit.com/zf3fz1.
