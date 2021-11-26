ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Visit Owensboro Launches Festive 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt

By Chadwick Benefield
 5 days ago
The City of Owensboro recently announced a brand new 12 Days of Christmas event. Today, they shared some even more festive news. It's called Santa's List!. There are actually two versions of the list. One of the lists is intended for Owensboro residents and challenges you, if you indeed live locally,...

