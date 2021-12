LAS VEGAS – The UAB men's basketball team fell 63-61 to San Francisco in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game on Friday night at the Orleans Arena. After a slow start in the first 20 minutes, the Blazers quickly got right back into the game with a 7-0 run to open the second half. Graduate guard Quan Jackson, who scored all eight of his points in the second half, kickstarted the run with a steal at the midcourt logo before finishing with a slam dunk on the other end.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO