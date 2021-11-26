ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Featherland Paradise Beauty Mirror

petproductnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitec presents its Featherland Paradise Beauty Mirror. Small birds love looking at...

www.petproductnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Brilliant Beauty

Look great for the holidays fast with Cutera’s new Trubody Treatments at Brilliant Beauty. The treatments help burn fat and build muscle. Brilliant Beauty has a great offer, for a limited time, if you buy the Trusculpt ID Fat Killer, starting at $1,250 you will get a Trusculpt Flex Plus muscle building treatment free. Set up a consultation with the team at Brilliant Beauty today. Give them a call at 720-798-0121 or visit them online at Reynas.info.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fabulousarizona.com

Fashion & Beauty

Corduroy plus a sherpa fleece lining equals a mighty handsome jacket that’ll keep your fave fella warm but also super-stylish. $145. Available at Cave + Post in Phoenix. To learn more, visit www.caveandpost.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
countryliving.com

9 ways to keep your dog clean during autumn and winter

Winter is a beautiful time of year to embrace long crisp rambles with your dog, but it also means they are likely to get muddy on messy terrain. "Faced with rainy walks, muddy paws and the dreaded wet dog smell, keeping your pet clean during the autumn can be quite a chore," say the team at Tails.com. "However, it's important, not only to keep your dog and home smelling fresh, but also to help prevent fleas and matting."
PETS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beautiful Blooms

I believe green thumbs are inherited from our ancestors. Some people just have a natural affinity to plants. My grandmother’s flower gardens at the family home on Post Lake in northern Wisconsin were so colorful and fragrant and spread all over the property. My mother’s love of plants expressed itself in a plethora of houseplants. Plants hung from the ceiling and crowded every window ledge in our home. I always had plants in my bedroom growing up, so it just became ordinary for them to be a part of my life. Now my daughter is continuing the tradition as a botanist for the Kentucky Office of Natural Areas.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Caitec
news3lv.com

'Beauty for Good'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mrs. America pageants are back this weekend at Westgate Las Vegas. Joining us with more on this long-time relationship and a new initiative they're launching is co-founder of the Victoria's Voice Foundation, Jackie Siegel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WPRI

Find Paradise at Atlantis in the Bahamas

Whether you are looking for family fun, a romantic escape, or a getaway with friends, our pals, Emily Kaufman ‘The Travel Mom’ and Tommy Didario always know the best places. This time they took us to find paradise at Atlantis in the Bahamas. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice,...
LIFESTYLE
fayettecountyrecord.com

Paradise Rediscovered?

La Grange’s Once-Famous, Long Forgotten, Blue Hole Swimming Spot Could Become ‘Holy Water Hotel’. The “Blue Hole” outside La Grange saw its first baptism in more than a half century on Saturday, Nov. 20. Some local folks may remember the spot as a popular swimming hole during their youths. Before automobiles, the spot served as a watering hole on an old stagecoach route. It also hosted baptisms for many local churches that practiced the full immersion ritual. Howard Konetzky recently sold…
LA GRANGE, TX
petproductnews.com

Peaceful Pup

Natural Paws offers Peaceful Pup, an emotionally comforting blend of flower essences and essential oils that is designed to bring anxious dogs to a more peaceful state of ease. It can be used for dogs who experience nervousness when left alone, when riding in the car, in loud or stressful environments, when guests arrive and during veterinarian visits, or anytime calm is needed but otherwise inaccessible.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
People

Sandra Bullock 'Sometimes' Wishes She 'Matched' Her Kids' Skin: 'Easier on How People Approach Us'

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience parenting two Black children. In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she admits that she "sometimes" wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
TVShowsAce

Jill Duggar Goes Wild With Radical New Look

Jill Duggar is back and better than ever! The former Counting On star debuted her brand new look on Tuesday evening. What has Jill done this time?. As we recently reported, Jill debuted a slightly new look after a regular trip to the hair salon. At the time, she just got a trim and style, leaving her hair looking healthier and shinier. At the time, she promised a big change soon. She wrote, “Y’all have been asking if I’m gonna change things up big like I talked about doing earlier this summer…Yes! Still planning on it and hoping to soon!”
CELEBRITIES
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy