Bellroy leather cases for iPhone 13 series: Practical, protective, premium

Tote your computer around in the Wikuna Laptop Sleeves universal leather cases to keep it nice and safe. Handcrafted in universal dimensions, they come in two sizes to fit various 13″–14” and 15″–16” laptop brands and models. Made with full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, the sleeves come in three colors: Tabac, Black, and Bourbon. Giving you portability, style, and protection all in one, these cases are great for organization. In fact, the exterior front pocket has a handle that makes it easy to carry. Moreover, the back has a zip-closure pocket to keep essential everyday items safe. With padded interior card slots and pen holders, your laptop stays cozy and your everyday carry items remain where you put them. Furthermore, the waterproof inner lining provides maximum protection. Overall, it keeps you and your devices looking good.
Comments / 0