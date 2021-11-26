ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Bellroy leather cases for iPhone 13 series: Practical, protective, premium

By Mehak
igeeksblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love leather cases for their premium look and durability. But it’s vital to get the right kind of genuine leather case that boasts quality and protection. So I was excited to get my hands on Bellroy’s stylish lineup of iPhone 13 cases that look good while promising functionality....

www.igeeksblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
9to5Mac

Review: Waterfield Latigo leather iPhone holster is practical and stylish

The Waterfield Latigo leather iPhone holster is a mostly improved version of the American company’s previous Ranger model, which I tested earlier in the year. Designed for each of the iPhone 13 models, it’s also compatible with the iPhone 12 lineup. It’s not something I personally need at this time...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Mail On Apple Watch Isn’t Offering The Same Privacy Protections On iPhone

IOS 15 brought a lot of privacy related features to Apple’s mobile operating system. One of those is Mail Privacy Protection that hides your IP address from web-based content in emails. This effectively blocks tracking pixels that might be embedded in emails. This also works in tandem with iCloud Private Relay that hides your real IP address.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Apple Releases iOS 15.1.1 With Call Improvement for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Series Only

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.1.1 that fixes call-dropping issues on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Take note that the new update is only available for the aforementioned iPhone models only and all other models will not see the update in the Settings app. The new update arrives almost a month after the launch of iOS 15.1 and can be downloaded on supported iPhone models right now.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Genuine Leather#Australian#A Certified B Corporation#Swiss#Sim
pocketnow.com

Best iPhone 13 MagSafe Cases

Choosing a case for your smartphone can often be a daunting task, as you tend to look for the best combination of style and functionality without hurting your wallet. The addition of MagSafe to iPhones and its protective accessory brought another dynamic when considering the function of the case. Thus, to help make your decision easier, in this guide, we've listed nine MagSafe capable options for iPhone 13, which you may consider buying.
NFL
chromeunboxed.com

Take $20 off the Pixel Buds A-Series and get 3 months of YouTube Premium

Do you love rocking products that are #MadeByGoogle? Are you in the market for some new audio equipment for your ears? You’re in luck. Best Buy and a handful of other retailers are offering a spot sale on Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series that’s worth taking a look at. If you aren’t familiar with these particular earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s second iteration in this line and they come with slightly fewer features than the original wireless buds but a significantly cheaper price tag at only $99. Here’s a quick look at our first impressions of the Pixel Buds A-Series from Google.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Black Friday sales on OtterBox Cases for iPhone

This Black Friday deals week is seeing insane smartphone offers of all kinds already, even before the big weekend hits—we've got separate collections covering the best iPhone Black Friday deals, Best Black Friday Samsung phone deals, OnePlus Black Friday deals, and plenty more running live. Black Friday phone deals 2021:...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Best iPhone 13 mini MagSafe Cases: NOMAD, Spigen, MOMENT, and more

The iPhone 13 mini fixes the one issue that plagued the tiny iPhone 12, which was its battery life. Meaning it's a lot easier to recommend for those who want a smaller device or even need it. With the holiday season inching close, if you've bought someone a new iPhone or know someone who you'd like to get a case for, this article will help you do just that, especially if you know the receiver will love to make the most of every feature on their device.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
enplugged.com

6 Tips to Help You Buy the Perfect iPhone Case

If you are looking for the best iPhone case, you are on the right page. Given below are some tips that may help you opt for the perfect case for your iPhone. By following these tips, going for the best one will be a lot easier for you. Read on to find out more.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Don't pass on this crazy iPhone 11 case deal

If you love OtterBox and happen to own an iPhone 11 series handset, you've come to the right place. For Black Friday 2021, you can find OtterBox accessories for your favorite device at up to 40% off. The company offers a large selection of accessories for iPhone and iPad and they aren't often on sale which makes these deals extra special. One of the best parts of this Black Friday deal is that it covers different models from OtterBox's impressive case lineup, including those from the Symmetry, Defender, and Commuter Series, among many others.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Get heavy-duty iPhone 13 protection 30% cheaper with Pelican cases

When it comes to making your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max last as long as possible, getting a heavy-duty case can go a long way to keep scratches, scuffs, and more serious damage at bay. Case-Mate has long been a trusted name in making iPhone cases, and it's teamed up with Pelican to make some of the most incredibly durable iPhone cases we've ever seen. Plus, a bunch of them are on sale for 30% off for Black Friday!
TECHNOLOGY
igeeksblog.com

Best red-eye remover apps for iPhone in 2021

IPhone camera has improved over time. Even in low light, you can now take crystal-clear pictures with your iPhone. But flashes in low-light or the dark sometimes leave red dots on the eyes that seem to spoil the whole. With the help of these red-eye removal apps for iPhone and...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro case combines aluminum and leather for a unique aesthetic

If you’ve got a pair of Apple’s AirPods or AirPods Pro headphones, you’ll likely find yourself considering a protective case. While the original white shell is an irresistibly sleek look, it’s also easy to drop and not particularly ding or scratch resistant. That’s why a case for your AirPods is a great idea and the YOUROUS Innovative AirPods Pro Case (available through Kickstarter) is here to deliver. Let’s take a look at this cool new gadget and see what it’s all about!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Authority

The best iPhone 13 Pro Max wallet cases you can buy

Get more out of your case with these handy wallet and folio cases. Our quick picks for the best iPhone 13 Pro Max wallet cases:. Best overall: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol 1 — See it on Amazon. Style, convenience, and a grippy outer rim make this our top pick. Runner...
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

iPhone’s ‘Ask App Not to Track’ Option Is Not Fully Protecting Your Data

Apple introduced App Tracking Transparency with the launch of iOS 14.5 to give end-users more control over how much of their data is shared with third parties for purposes such as targeted advertising. The feature isn’t meant to cut the advertising industry off completely but rather to ensure that you have more of a say in which apps are gaining access to your information and sharing it. However, it turns out you don’t have as much of a say as you thought.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Wikuna Laptop Sleeves universal leather cases fit 13″ to 14” and 15″ to 16” models

Tote your computer around in the Wikuna Laptop Sleeves universal leather cases to keep it nice and safe. Handcrafted in universal dimensions, they come in two sizes to fit various 13″–14” and 15″–16” laptop brands and models. Made with full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, the sleeves come in three colors: Tabac, Black, and Bourbon. Giving you portability, style, and protection all in one, these cases are great for organization. In fact, the exterior front pocket has a handle that makes it easy to carry. Moreover, the back has a zip-closure pocket to keep essential everyday items safe. With padded interior card slots and pen holders, your laptop stays cozy and your everyday carry items remain where you put them. Furthermore, the waterproof inner lining provides maximum protection. Overall, it keeps you and your devices looking good.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy