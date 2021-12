With holiday dinners fast approaching, you’re going to want a device on hand that can whip up some delectable meals and baked treats for the whole family in a hurry. And what better way to do it than with a high-quality mixer? KitchenAid makes some of the best stand mixers we've tested, with unmatched durability and efficiency. However, these beloved machines do not always run on budget-friendly prices. In comes Target to the rescue. Through November 27, the retailer is offering up a steal of a deal on one of KitchenAid's best models. Keep reading to find out more details about how you can get the KitchenAid professional 5-quart mixer during the Target Black Friday 2021 sale.

