Sonuscore has announced the release of its new virtual instrument RO•KI, an electric piano that is designed to bring the analog warmth of the ’70s to your tracks. Enrich your compositions with the vintage sounds of meticulously recorded mechanics, multiple microphone positions and 20 velocities or turn them into mysterious, ethereal soundscapes using the Glow slider. With the instruments vast sound melding capabilities you can switch between the raw DI signal or the warmth of a vintage style amp, change attack, release and dynamic range, as well as add mechanical noises and nine finely tuned effect modules.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO