Software AG can log onto buyout boom

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The software sector is programmed for a deals boom. Germany’s Software AG (SOWGn.DE) is considering a sale, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Patchy performance and ageing founder Peter Schnell, whose charitable foundation is a major shareholder, may sway the decision. The 3 billion euro maker of enterprise software has fallen behind bigger rival SAP (SAPG.DE), which trades at 19 times EBITDA according to Refinitiv data. Software AG is valued at 13 times.

Fortunately for Schnell, software companies are in hot demand from buyers including private equity groups like KKR (KKR.N) read more , Warburg Pincus and TPG. British robotics software maker Blue Prism (PRSMB.L) on Thursday agreed to a 1.2 billion pound offer from buyout firm Vista Equity. Enterprise software is a fragmented business and Schnell’s group could bring rivals a broader suite of products to sell to their clients. Alternatively, Software AG could try scaling up while still in public hands. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

India’s cryptocurrency reckoning is overdue

Battery maker tests SPAC-like hype on wrong grid

Vitol makes cheeky move on London fuel laggard

Remy Cointreau will see M&A pressure building

Jamie Dimon will eat more crow after Thanksgiving

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.