ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Software AG can log onto buyout boom

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqVhx_0d7FrBRB00

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The software sector is programmed for a deals boom. Germany’s Software AG (SOWGn.DE) is considering a sale, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Patchy performance and ageing founder Peter Schnell, whose charitable foundation is a major shareholder, may sway the decision. The 3 billion euro maker of enterprise software has fallen behind bigger rival SAP (SAPG.DE), which trades at 19 times EBITDA according to Refinitiv data. Software AG is valued at 13 times.

Fortunately for Schnell, software companies are in hot demand from buyers including private equity groups like KKR (KKR.N) read more , Warburg Pincus and TPG. British robotics software maker Blue Prism (PRSMB.L) on Thursday agreed to a 1.2 billion pound offer from buyout firm Vista Equity. Enterprise software is a fragmented business and Schnell’s group could bring rivals a broader suite of products to sell to their clients. Alternatively, Software AG could try scaling up while still in public hands. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

India’s cryptocurrency reckoning is overdue

Battery maker tests SPAC-like hype on wrong grid

Vitol makes cheeky move on London fuel laggard

Remy Cointreau will see M&A pressure building

Jamie Dimon will eat more crow after Thanksgiving

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Meta exec Marcus, who led crypto efforts, is leaving

David Marcus, a top executive at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. who helped develop the forthcoming Diem digital currency, is leaving the company to pursue other projects. A former PayPal Holdings Inc. executive who joined Facebook in 2014, Marcus oversaw the Messenger service before sliding over to form the company's blockchain division in 2018. Marcus built Novi, the company's digital wallet that debuted in October, and co-created Diem, formerly known as Libra. The technology allows people to send money cross-border.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 1.79% to $330.59 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Microsoft Corp. closed $19.08 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
kdal610.com

Exxon to offer spending outlook as investors seek clues to low-carbon returns

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil will brief Wall Street on Wednesday on its future spending plans, with investors looking for how it will balance oil and low-carbon initiatives without compromising shareholder returns. This year, the largest U.S. oil producer slashed costs by slowing several big expenditures while boosting investment in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's River and Mercantile rejects new approach for pensions business

Dec 1 (Reuters) - British fund manager River and Mercantile Group (R&M) (RIV.L) said on Wednesday it had rejected an informal takeover approach from a blank-check company for its pensions business that it had agreed to sell to Schroders (SDR.L). Special-purpose acquisition company Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company (DCAC) (DCACS.AS) said...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Commonwealth Fusion Systems raises $1.8 billion to build energy fusion machine

Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC said Wednesday it drew in $1.8 billion in private funding to build and operate SPARC, which the Cambridge, Mass., company describes as the world's first commercial fusion energy machine. Tiger Global Management led the round, with with participation by new investors including Bill Gates, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Emerson Collective, Footprint Coalition; Google ; Jimco Technology Fund, and John Doerr. Other investors include JS Capital, Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Senator Investment Group; also current investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, The Engine, Eni , Equinor Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures; Future Ventures, Hostplus, Khosla Ventures, Lowercarbon, Moore Strategic Ventures; as well as Safar Partners, Schooner Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, Starlight Ventures, Temasek and others.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MarketWatch

Nuvectis Pharma expected to be sole IPO in U.S. market this week

The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see just one deal this week, taking a pause after the shortened holiday week. Last week, there was just one IPO and six SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, which raise money and then acquire a business or businesses. This week's deal comes from Nuvectis Pharma, according to Renaissance Capital, a biotech focused on developing precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in the field of oncology. The company is aiming to raise up to $32.2 million to fund clinical trials of its two product candidates. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "NVCT." ThinkEquity is sold underwriter. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Ag#Enterprise Software#Robotics Software#Software Companies#Bloomberg#Sap#Ebitda#Refinitiv#Kkr#British#Blue Prism#Prsmb L#Vista Equity#Twitter Capital Calls#M A
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.47% to $338.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $46.30 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

CertiK wins funding from Sequoia at a valuation of nearly $1 billion

Blockchain security company CertiK said Wednesday its valuation climbed to nearly $1 billion with the completion of an $80 million Series B2 financing round. Sequoia led the financing, with participation from existing investors including Tiger Global, Coatue Management, and GL Ventures (Hillhouse Capital's VC arm). New York-based CertiK said the deal marks the largest single round of fundraising in the blockchain security space. Thus far, CertiK has raised about $140 million within four months. The company was cofounded by Ronghui Gu and Zhong Shao.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Reuters

UniCredit considers shedding 3,000 jobs under new plan - sources

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is considering cutting around 3,000 jobs through voluntary exits under a new strategic plan the Italian lender is due to present on Dec. 9, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The majority of the job cuts will affect corporate centres,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.11% to $336.63 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Microsoft Corp. closed $13.04 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Washington Post

Banks Didn’t Listen to Buyout Boom Warnings. That’ll Cost Them.

Europe’s top finance watchdog is preparing to hit banks that lend aggressively to private equity with demands that they put more capital behind these activities. That’s what they get for not listening to advice. The European Central Bank is increasingly concerned about leveraged loans, which are created by banks to...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote...
BUSINESS
cobizmag.com

Why investing in this software can be a business game changer

In case you didn’t know, the world is in the middle of “Industry 4.0” or the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This era is defined by automation and big data–businesses cannot do without the internet and technology. We are in the midst of a tech dispensation where you have to rely on...
SOFTWARE
stockxpo.com

Buyout Boom Gains Steam in Record Year for Private Equity

Big leveraged buyouts are back, and this year’s crop might just be a taste of things to come. Private-equity firms have announced a record $944.4 billion worth of buyouts in the U.S. so far this year, 2.5 times the volume in the same period last year and more than double that of the previous peak in 2007, according to Dealogic. So far this year, there have been five $10 billion-plus deals in the U.S., equaling the total in all of 2007, though still below the high-water mark of nine in 2006.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy