The SEC has two coaching vacancies with Florida and LSU. Who each program hires remains to be seen, but Tim Tebow said many schools in the conference made mistakes in firing their coaches. While discussing Jim Harbaugh’s situation at Michigan and his history against Ohio State on First Take, Tebow defended the idea of Michigan sticking with him even if he can’t beat the Buckeyes, while also pointing out a mistake he sees schools making all the time in the SEC.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO