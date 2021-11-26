Cool and comfortable Black Friday morning

Today is going to be another sunny and comfortable day! The day is starting off chilly, but this afternoon will be mild!. Temperatures rise into the mid 70s this afternoon as clouds slowly build. We'll still have more sunshine than cloud cover. November's numbers are in. Overall, the month was...
It will be another cold night ahead but not as chilly as this morning. We’ll see beautiful sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. High pressure will keep us dry through the weekend and allow for a gradual warm up. A spot coastal shower is possible Sunday. Early next week we are tracking our next cold front. However there is still big discrepancies on the timing of this front.
