Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists they're capable of winning at Liverpool on Saturday. Saints go to Anfield as major underdogs. But Hasenhuttl says: "I don't know what Liverpool changed in the summer but it seems like they found their way of playing and their identity again. It makes it very difficult to take something against such a side, but it is not impossible. I've seen Brighton take a point after being two goals down, and in 99 of 100 games they'd lose that game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO