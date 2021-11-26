Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/26)

The Boston Celtics (10-9) hit the road to play the San Antonio Spurs (4-13) this Friday, Nov. 26, and hope to get back in the win column after their 123 – 104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets last Wednesday. The Spurs, with one of the worst records in the league’s Western Conference, are looking simply to get a win.

If you are looking for a way to watch the action live on an online streaming service or cable television, keep on reading while we get you up to speed on what you need to know about the game.

Let’s start with who should be available to play.

For Boston, Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable as he continues to recover from a strained hamstring. Josh Richardson is considered doubtful with an ongoing non-COVID illness, and Robert Williams III is out with the same issue.

For San Antonio, Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) is a scratch for the game. Doug McDermott (right knee inflammation) and Devin Vassell (right quad contusion) are both listed as questionable.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

San Antonio Spurs

Jacob Poeltl

Keldon Johnson

Keita Bates-Diop

Derrick White

Dejounte Murray

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 11/26/21

11/26/21 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

