federico babina's illustrated compositions explore the beauty of unpredictable possibilities

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARCHITHEOREM examines permutable architectural compositions. through his new series dubbed ARCHITHEOREM, federico babina investigates the beauty of unpredictable possibilities that are depicted in various illustrated compositions. the final design takes shape as a rectangular box that is divided into three equal parts: hat, dress, and shoes, all pictured with geometric patterns....

creativeboom.com

Jiayue Li's surreal illustrations ignite sparkles of thought and excitement

Originally from Chengdu in China, Jiayue is a graduate of the College of Design and Innovation at Tongji University in Shanghai. Her passion for creating narrative solutions using graphic design and illustration were further sharpened with an MFA Design qualification from the School of Visual Arts in New York. With...
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Smithsonian exhibition ‘Futures’ explores ‘mind-expanding possibilities’

‘This is the last untapped public space on the national mall, which is where we collectively as a country decide to tell the stories that are important to us,’ says Rachel Goslins, director of the Smithsonian-owned Arts + Industries Building, in Washington, DC, currently open for the first time in decades and soon to undergo a major renovation and permanent reopening.
MUSEUMS
designboom.com

kohlerstraumann envisions its 'merian' tower in basel as a stack of modern arcades

The architects at kohlerstraumann note that with the design of the merian tower, form and function go hand-in-hand. the structure is defined by its stack of slender arcades, interrupted with rhythmic vertical elements. ) designs its merian tower in celebration of the rich architectural heritage of basel. situated just along...
DESIGN
designboom.com

i.s.m.architecten explores tactile and spatial qualities within BEEV house in belgium

Belgium-based srudio i.s.m.architecten added an extension to an existing building designed by architect paul neefs, experimenting with tactile and spatial qualities. the design team sought to provide the final ensemble with a new identity, all the while respecting the character of the original design. therefore, the overall project dubbed ‘BEEV’ presents itself as a residential shell that combines comfort, functionality, and fine aesthetics.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

driving the human shortlists seven projects for new ways to co-inhabit on the planet

DRIVING THE HUMAN FINAL SELECTION – 7 PROTOTYPES TO BE REALIZED IN 2022. last october driving the human unveiled 21 visions for eco-social renowal on the occasion of its design festival held in berlin, germany. through interactive installations, readings, and performances, those concepts explored the connections between technology and nature, artifcial intelligence and circular economy, as well as new modes of production, indigenous knowledges, and bacterial and interplanetary perspectives. now the research project has picked seven final projects which will be developed throughout 2022.
DESIGN
designboom.com

SKYHIVE- Skyscraper Challenge / Edition No 5

The SKYHIVE / Edition No 5 is the fifth annual architecture competition which searches out the latest and greatest designs for an iconic high-rise structure. Participants of the SKYHIVE Challenge are tasked with creating a concept for a state-of-the-art tower that breaks from the norm. Participants are encouraged to incorporate...
DESIGN
designboom.com

michele de lucchi's handsewn wooden sculptures honor the imperfection of manual craft

‘legni cuciti’ exhibition by michele de lucchi in milan. ‘legni cuciti’ or ‘sewn woods’ is the latest exhibition at the antonia jannone art gallery in milan, featuring new works by architect and designer michele de lucchi. eighteen drawing compositions and eleven never-before-seen sculptures will be on display to narrate de lucci’s fascination with the imperfection and value of handmade craft.
DESIGN
designboom.com

sky-frame: dara huang discusses relationship between nature and architecture

As part of sky-frame’s ‘my point of view’ video series, architect and dh liberty founder dara huang describes how her 2019 project, villa mosca bianca, was inspired by and complemented its local habitat. (video above) architect dara huang describes how her villa mosca bianca project brings nature indoors in the...
DESIGN
Entertainment
Visual Art
Architecture
Design
designboom.com

ZITA elevates a twisting house among a cloud forest in páramo, colombia

The design team celebrates the important ecology of the andean moorelands, noting that the area permanently produces water thanks to the relation between its unique vegetation capable of absorbing water from the atmosphere, and its perpetual cloud forest condition. this cloud landscape is a permanent feature on the horizon, permanently varying the depth of view and with it hiding and revealing the mountains.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

AI planetworks shapes interactive ceiling in shenzhen as a primitive, bioluminescent brain

CELIA by AI planetworks is an illuminated, kinetic ceiling at the base of the newly constructed ping an asset tower in shenzhen, china. short for ‘computer enhanced, luminous interactive architecture’, CELIA processes sensor data to generate its intricate motion and lighting patterns in response to human movement and the building’s internal systems.
ENGINEERING
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
dexerto.com

JGOD explores possible new Warzone Pacific map with free cam glitch

In preparation for Season 1 of Vanguard, JGOD was able to use a free cam glitch to explore what could possibly be the new Warzone Pacific map. With Warzone Pacific’s Caldera on the horizon, the community has been itching for a chance the drop into the map and explore the island.
VIDEO GAMES
designboom.com

diagonal walls and spacious courtyards shape playful pension by rieuldorang atelier in korea

Architecture firm rieuldorang atelier introduces ‘marea house’, a playful pension situated in gyeongju, korea. with the site neighboring several residential projects and hotels, the architects decided to differentiate the design and make it stand out among its surroundings. therefore, they came up with the idea of shifting the perspective from a simple stay to play, generating a spacious living environment with clean, eye-catching geometries, and incorporating an additional pool area, courtyard, and playground.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

interior swimming pool by blockstudio emerges as a geometric addition to residence in russia

Family run architecture firm blockstudio has built an indoor swimming pool as an addition to a private residence in russia. for this project, the design strives to satisfy the client’s wish to have a clear and transparent outline of their property, while integrating contemporary materials — glass and stainless steel. the resulting structure presents itself as a volume with clean, simple geometries, allowing residents to enjoy swimming all year round.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

MDO transforms an abandoned factory in chengdu into a vivid city hall

In the eastern suburb memory in chengdu, china, MDO has transformed an old state-run factory into a vivid city hall, maintaining traces and history of the existing building. the design team prioritized a clear transition between old and new, inserting a series of new contrasting elements. dubbed ‘vanke · city growth hall’, the final work has a rather metaphorical language that is spatially imprinted.
DESIGN

