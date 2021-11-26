Birds Eye View

We just got a little more insight into stellar death by black hole. In a series of simulations, a team of astrophysicists has chucked a bunch of stars at a range of black holes, and recorded what happens. It's the first study of its kind, the scientists said, that combines Einstein's theory of general relativity with realistic models of the densities of main-sequence stars. The results will help us understand what is happening when we observe the flares of light from distant black holes shredding unfortunate stars. And the simulations, supporting a paper that was published last year, are also gorgeous as heck. When a...

