Movies

HAWKEYE Star Alaqua Cox Talks Joining The MCU In Her First Acting Role To Play Maya Lopez/Echo

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

Prior to starring in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox had a background role in a school play, later working at a nursing home and for both Amazon and FedEx. She never really considered acting professionally, but that changed when friends sent her a casting call looking for a female Native American who was...

heroichollywood.com

‘Hawkeye’ Star Hailee Steinfeld Talks Potential Young Avengers Team Up

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld has spoken out on the potential of a Young Avengers team-up somewhere in the future. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is, for better and for worse, changing. The original versions of Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow are all effectively gone and are set to have some type of replacement. But now an even younger generation of heroes is coming along to, at some point, replace the old which includes Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Is Hawkeye Canon to the MCU?

Is the Hawkeye series canon now that Clint Barton gets his solo outing? Is it part of the MCU?. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, after taking over the big screens, is now lording over streaming through their very own television shows on Disney plus and it shows bits of the stories we don’t get to see in the movies. Whilst being like a film, each of it is cut through various episodes released every week. As for the latest show, Hawkeye, is it canon to the MCU?
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Calls Hawkeye the Dad of the MCU

Move aside, Kevin Feige — you're no longer the father of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wednesday evening, Marvel Studios held the red carpet premiere for Hawkeye, an event showing off the first two episodes of the upcoming Disney+ series. On the red carpet, it was Jeremy Renner that joked that maybe, just maybe, Clint Barton is the real father of Hollywood's biggest franchise.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Hailee Steinfeld on Joining the MCU in ‘Hawkeye’: ‘Kate Bishop Is a Character I Would’ve Loved to Have Had Growing Up’

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner brought some holiday cheer to Hollywood Blvd. on Wednesday night for the launch of their new Disney plus series “Hawkeye.”. The dress code for the event was “Marvel holiday chic” and guests were certainly feeling festive, with fans rocking a mix of Christmas sweaters and Santa hats as well as Hawkeye and Kate Bishop costumes and bows and arrows.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Alaqua Cox Talks Echo And Leading A Marvel Show

Alaqua Cox talks Echo, and leading her own Marvel series after making her debut in Hawkeye released later this month. In the video below, Variety caught up with Cox on the red carpet at Hawkeye‘s premiere on Wednesday night. “It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after...
TV & VIDEOS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Star Keanu Reeves Says It "Would Be An Honor" To Join The MCU

Fans have been hoping to see Keanu Reeves board the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some capacity ever since the actor experienced a career resurgence of sorts with the action-packed John Wick franchise, and Kevin Feige actually revealed that he did approach Reeves about a number of undisclosed roles on several different occasions in the past.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Will Poulter Talks 'Dopesick' and Joining the MCU in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (Exclusive)

After first appearing in The Maze Runner franchise, We’re the Millers and the cult horror classic Midsommar, Will Poulter is showing off a new side of himself with a standout role as Purdue Pharma sales rep Billy Cutler in Hulu’s captivating, star-studded true-crime saga, Dopesick, and a coveted new part as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld talk their MCU futures

Hawkeye is making its bow on Disney Plus imminently. The series marks Jeremy Renner's first solo project as the titular Clint Barton, while Hailee Steinfeld joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as young Hawkeye fan Kate Bishop. While Steinfeld may only just be making her MCU debut, Kate has a storied...
MOVIES
IGN

Hawkeye: MCU Timeline So Far

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ but before another MCU series hits the bullseye, it's time to catch up on everybody's favorite archer and father of three, Clint Barton. From his cameo introduction in Thor to his infinity gauntlet run in Avengers: Endgame, here's Hawkeye's complete MCU story so far. He might not be the mightiest Avenger (or the smartest, richest or Hulkiest) but man is he handy with an arrow. Loyal agent of SHIELD with the rare secret identity of "loving family man" Jeremy Renner and Hawkeye have been mainstays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Phase 1, give or take a "where's Hawkeye" stint during Infinity War. He might've taken some crap from Iron Man Tony Stark, but he was there when Captain America Steve Rogers needed him in Civil War. He and his best friend Black Widow Natasha Romanoff go all the way back to Budapest, and after losing her in Endgame, bonded with Scarlett Witch Wanda Maximoff over the loss of her loved one, Vision. But as he moves into his Disney+ series will he pass the mantle on to Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop? For more on the MCU check out our breakdowns of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer and be sure to subscribe to IGN wherever you like to watch! Doc Ock, Green Goblin and more, Here is every returning Spider-Man Villains Story So Far - https://youtu.be/1epfmmVmGZ4 Spider-Man: Now Way Home - 5 More Burning Questions! - https://youtu.be/qZBauHdkbdk.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Hawkeye’ Star Alaqua Cox Prepares for Marvel Stardom

Alaqua Cox got an urgent text from a Marvel casting agent last year. For a few months, she had been auditioning to play Maya Lopez in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye (premiering Nov. 24 on Disney+), and they needed her to log on to Zoom right away. “I see about 12 people, including the Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, doing the deaf clap where you wave both your hands,” recalls Cox, 24. “I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ and they said, ‘Welcome to the Marvel family!’ ” Afterward, Cox screamed and ran into the next room to tell her grandfather, then bounded next door...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Alaqua Cox Shares the Story of How She Was Cast As Echo In Hawkeye

Alaqua Cox Shares the Story of How She Was Cast As Echo In Hawkeye. There’s a reason why fans never heard of Alaqua Cox before she was cast as Maya Lopez/Echo in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. That’s because this is Cox’s first major role in Hollywood. Ahead of Hawkeye‘s series premiere later this week, Cox has shared the story of how she landed the role of a lifetime. Alaqua Cox shares.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye’s Hailee Steinfeld says the MCU was daunting to enter at first

For a newbie to the MCU, it must be pretty daunting to step onto a Marvel set, especially in such an established franchise. Hailee Steinfeld, who stars in the upcoming Hawkeye for Disney+, said that while it was at first, everyone at Team Marvel was great at making the transition into such a huge franchise "smooth".
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Marks Series Premiere With BTS Photo From First Day Of Filming

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios' final Disney+ series of 2021, Hawkeye, are now streaming, and star Hailee Steinfeld has taken to social media to mark the occasion. The Academy Award-nominated True Grit actress takes on the role of Kate Bishop, Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) eager protege and (most likely) the next hero to take up the Hawkeye mantle in the MCU. Steinfeld shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her first day of filming, while thanking fans for their support.
MOVIES
Polygon

Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop plays a pivotal role in every Marvel Universe

In the opening scenes of Hawkeye, Marvel’s new Disney Plus series, a young girl looks out from the recently torn-off side of her Manhattan high-rise. In the before times, her window was a perfect vantage point at Stark Tower. During the Battle of New York, a gaping hole offers a glimpse of the hellish mayhem — and the Avengers in battle. The girl, Kate Bishop, looks out at the raging war just as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye jumps, twirls, and plants an arrow in the head of a Chitauri warrior. The moment will mold the impressionistic kid over the next nine years into a formidable archer. In 2021, when Hawkeye picks up, the girl is Kate Bishop, warrior wannabe.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hawkeye star opens up about her mysterious new character Echo

Disney+'s Hawkeye series is dropping very soon, and we can't wait for it to reveal who the mysterious character Echo is. Especially since it's been revealed that the character is getting their own spin-off (basically spinning off from this spin-off). Actress Alaqua Cox is playing Echo, also known as Maya...
CELEBRITIES

