Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalization, death risk by 30%

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc said on Friday its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients...

ABC4

FDA panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus. A Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that the drug’s […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

U.S. FDA advisers recommend authorization of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) – A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favor of authorizing Merck & Co oral COVID-19 pill, saying the drug’s benefits outweigh its potential risks. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healthday.com

Merck's COVID-19 Pill Appears Effective, but May Pose Pregnancy Risks: FDA

MONDAY, Nov. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Merck's experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill appears effective, but may pose risks for pregnant women, including birth defects and toxicity to developing fetuses, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. On Friday morning Merck announced updated results from its molnupiravir study that showed...
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Merck Covid-19 Pill to Be Reviewed by FDA Advisory Panel

Merck’s (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report Covid-19 oral antiviral pill will be reviewed by an outside panel of scientific advisors to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, paving the way for potential authorization before the end of the year even though its effectiveness against the omicron variant is still unknown.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

Experimental Hipra vaccine could help combat variants, says minister

MADRID (Reuters) – An experimental COVID-19 vaccine currently under development by Spanish pharmaceutical firm Hipra could be effective as a booster against variants of the virus, Spain’s Science Minister Diana Morant said on Tuesday. Morant said a Phase II trial on 1,000 volunteers who have already received another vaccine was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Pfizer already working on Covid vaccine targeting Omicron: CEO

Pfizer has already started working on a version of its Covid-19 vaccine specifically targeting the new Omicron variant in case the current inoculation is not effective against the latest strain, the US drugmaker's CEO Albert Bourla said Monday. Bourla told CNBC that his company on Friday began testing the current vaccine against the Omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa and has reignited fears of a global wave of Covid-19 infections. "I don't think the result will be the vaccines don't protect," Bourla said. But the testing could show that existing shots "protect less," which would mean "that we need to create a new vaccine," Bourla said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against Omicron – FT

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The head of drugmaker Moderna said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been previously, sparking fresh worry in financial markets about the trajectory of the pandemic. “There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

Merck says its COVID-19 drug should be effective against any variant

(Reuters) – Merck & Co Inc’s experimental COVID-19 drug molnupiravir should have similar activity against any new coronavirus variant, a company executive said on Tuesday. The drug, developed along with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, shows antiviral properties against coronavirus variants such as the Delta variant, Daria Hazuda, vice president of Merck’s infectious diseases and vaccines division, said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

