This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Barrett Avenue in reference to a juvenile runaway. The reporting party said the juvenile ran away Friday the 19th after school. The juvenile was entered into MULES as missing. During the course of the investigation, the juvenile was located. A juvenile referral report was also made for the subject.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO