Blockchain-Powered Fashion Platforms

With customer acquisition costs soaring, building loyalty among existing customers is of critical importance. Well-designed loyalty programs offer a number of benefits for brands including increased share-of-wallet, improved referrals, and increased trust for future purchases. Imprint is a fintech and rewards infrastructure platform that allows brands to seamlessly deploy their own branded payment solutions as well as rewards programs. For years, branded payment options were exclusively for large companies that offered co-branded credit cards with legacy card issuers (e.g. airline credit cards). With Imprint, companies large and small can design their own tailored payment options (either through a branded card or even a branded payment button) and rewards programs in less than a week. With the savings in credit card fees from bringing their payment infrastructure in-house, merchants are able to offer engaging rewards programs without incurring additional cost. Customers get 5% back from their favorite brands and a minimum of 1% for other purchases while brands are able to save up to 90% of their payment processing costs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO