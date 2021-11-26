ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Blockchain-Powered Fashion Platforms

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of upcoming fall launches, ecofashionCORP created a blockchain-powered platform that gives customers the power to scan QR codes on apparel and experience the supply chain. Thanks...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

Grammarly raises $200M to expand its AI-powered writing suggestions platform

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. San Francisco, California-based Grammarly, which develops an AI-powered writing assistant, today announced that it raised $200 million,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NEWSBTC

Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG is launching the first sustainable STO on the Swiss Blockchain Platform DAURA

REIT AG is raising 7.99 MN CHF by offering digital participation certificates. Zug, Switzerland, 22nd of November 2021. Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG (REIT) is launching the first sustainable STO on the Swiss Blockchain Platform DAURA. REIT AG is raising 7.99 MN CHF by offering digital participation certificates on the blockchain using SWISSCOM backed DAURA platform.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile#Un
Supermarket News

The Save Mart Cos. to test AI-powered platform for produce department

An upcoming pilot by The Save Mart Cos. aims to optimize produce procurement and supply and, just as important, freshness. Plans call for Save Mart to test Afresh Technologies’ Fresh Operating System at selected Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores across California, San Francisco-based Afresh said yesterday. The artificial intelligence-powered platform is expected to sharpen fresh produce operations at the pilot stores and by helping them reduce shrink and accelerate stock turns to provide customers with fresher produce.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
theregistrysf.com

TechView: AI-Powered Construction Platform ALICE Technologies

The construction industry is a vast sector that includes more than seven million employees that work to create around $1.4 trillion in projects each year. Despite the sector’s reach, however, technology has been adapted slowly, and many processes remain outdated. At ALICE Technologies, which has dubbed itself the first AI-powered construction platform, teams were working harder than ever to lessen silos and create efficiency. The Registry sat down with ALICE’s founder René Morkos to chat about the establishment of the company and how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to improve the construction industry.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
AlleyWatch

Imprint Raises $38M to Give Companies the Power to Offer Branded Payment Options and Rewards Platforms

With customer acquisition costs soaring, building loyalty among existing customers is of critical importance. Well-designed loyalty programs offer a number of benefits for brands including increased share-of-wallet, improved referrals, and increased trust for future purchases. Imprint is a fintech and rewards infrastructure platform that allows brands to seamlessly deploy their own branded payment solutions as well as rewards programs. For years, branded payment options were exclusively for large companies that offered co-branded credit cards with legacy card issuers (e.g. airline credit cards). With Imprint, companies large and small can design their own tailored payment options (either through a branded card or even a branded payment button) and rewards programs in less than a week. With the savings in credit card fees from bringing their payment infrastructure in-house, merchants are able to offer engaging rewards programs without incurring additional cost. Customers get 5% back from their favorite brands and a minimum of 1% for other purchases while brands are able to save up to 90% of their payment processing costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
martechseries.com

Iterate.ai Powers the Low-Code Success Behind Pampered Chef’s New Table Platform

Table, a first-of-its-kind interactive digital platform for virtual cooking parties, used Iterate.ai’s Interplay® low-code solution to continuously develop and rapidly deploy iterative improvements. Iterate.ai, whose innovation ecosystem enables customers to build production-ready low-code applications up to 17x faster than traditional programming, today announced that Pampered Chef has successfully developed and...
RECIPES
NEWSBTC

Record, Recreate and Resonate: Welcoming Social Platforms into the Blockchain World

Social media continues to transform the world of communications and marketing. Platforms within the space currently enjoy some of the greatest popularity they have ever seen. October 2021 research from Global WebIndex reveals about 57.6% of the globe’s population uses social media, spending about 2 hours and 27 minutes on platforms each day.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Quotient to Power AutoZone’s New Data-Driven Media Platform

AutoZone Media Network will leverage first-party data on verified AutoZone shoppers to deliver impactful vendor partner campaigns. Quotient , the leading digital media and promotions technology company, announced it is powering the new media platform for AutoZone , the leading retailer and a distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas and the first automotive aftermarket retailer and distributor to join Quotient’s retail network. The AutoZone Media Network offers measurable omnichannel capabilities within a premier media technology platform.
TECHNOLOGY
Vogue

“People Underestimate The Power Of Fashion” – Ib Kamara On His BFC Honour And Making Memorable Fashion Imagery

In 2015, Ib Kamara met up with the photographer Kristin-Lee Moolman in South Africa with a plan: create imagery to represent what menswear will look like 10 years in the future. Their collaboration, styled by Kamara using thrifted clothing and photographed by Moolman, restructures ideas of race, gender, and identity. They titled it “2026.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crowdfundinsider.com

Hatu Sheikh of DAO Maker Says Blockchain Can Power the New Dawn of Venture Capital

Blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) has disrupted many industries since its launch and now it could be the turn for venture capital. We recently had the chance to connect with Hatu Sheikh, a founding member at DAO Maker — a platform opening up the venture capital market to retail investors. He spoke to us about how retail investors can revolutionize the venture capital market and how blockchain or DLT can be leveraged for the same. He also shared insight into the platform’s various offerings including a potential investment opportunity for risk-averse investors.
ECONOMY
aibusiness.com

AI-powered music platform Aimi raises $20M

AI-powered music platform Aimi has raised $20 million in series B funding. The round was led by Great Mountain Partners, which also backs independent record label Concord Music Group. The new financing is aimed at updating the platform’s operating system and creating a new desktop suite for artists. “When we...
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

How Landshare Is Transforming Real Estate Investments Power By The Blockchain

Blockchain technology has opened a vast array of use cases across different sectors of the economy. As inflation rises, institutions and investors look for a way to generate revenues. In that sense, the crypto industry offers great opportunities often by innovating and improving an aspect, feature, or assets already consolidated in the legacy financial world.
REAL ESTATE
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy