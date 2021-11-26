UMBC plays Pitt

1) Country duo Brothers Osborne is composed of two brothers, T.J. (lead vocals) and John (guitar, backing vocals). Growing up in Deale, Maryland, they were inspired by the music in their father’s record collection and formed a band. They then sought their fortune in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee. The Brother’s gamble has paid off as their first three albums have reached No. 3, 2, and 4 respectively on the Billboard Country Chart, they have been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and have won five Academy of Country Music Awards. T.J. in February, came out as gay, making him the only openly gay country music artist on a major label. The duo’s latest release is 2020’s Skeletons. UPMC Events Center, 7:30 p.m. Robert Morris University, 6001 University Blvd., Moon (R.H.)
