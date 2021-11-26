ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

UMBC plays Pitt

By Pat McDonald/Morning Times
Morning Times
 5 days ago

Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh (2-3) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays host to Maryland-Baltimore County in an early season matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County won 98-67 over American on Tuesday, while Pittsburgh fell to Vanderbilt on...

The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
Morning Times

NJIT takes on St. John's

NJIT (2-2) vs. St. John's (4-1) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and St. John's both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won at home in their last game. St. John's earned a 76-70 win over St. Francis (NY) on Tuesday, while NJIT won 62-54 over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Umbc#Petersen Events Center#American#Retrievers#Panthers#Acc#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS baseball standout Nico Ong commits to UMBC

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Nico Ong has committed to the University of Maryland Baltimore County to continue his baseball career. BHS head coach Mike Policastro stated, “I am proud to announce that our very own Nico Ong has verbally committed to continue his promising baseball career at the University of Maryland Baltimore County upon graduating in 2022. Nico continues to prove that he is a tremendous student-athlete, both on and off the field, and there couldn’t be a better fit for both himself and UMBC. I am beyond proud of him for how hard he’s worked in the classroom and on the field to earn this scholarship opportunity where he will get to play baseball at the next level. Nico is an elite student-athlete at Bloomfield High School, not only excelling on the field, but also boasting a 3.82 GPA while taking honors courses.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Derrick

Pitt grabs first victory of season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Femi Odukale scored 15 points, John Hugley had 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Pittsburgh held on to beat UNC Wilmington 59-51 on Tuesday night. Jamarius Burton hit a 3-pointer to give Pitt a 17-6 lead about 7 minutes in and the Panthers, who never...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
catamountsports.com

Price Paces Catamounts in Loss to UMBC

FARMVILLE, Va. – Junior Marvin Price scored a career-high 15 points, but cold second half shooting doomed Western Carolina in a 91-75 loss against UMBC in the Jerome Kersey Classic inside Longwood's Willett Hall. UMBC improves to 2-1 while WCU drops to 1-3. Price's 15-point effort topped his previous WCU...
FARMVILLE, VA
fox8tv.com

Pitt Could Win ACC Title

And on the south side of the city of Pittsburgh, the Panthers have a pretty simple scenario for the Saturday showdown with Virginia. They win. They win the ACC Coastal and get a berth in the ACC Championship. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, now Heisman contender legit prospect to be perhaps the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
flowrestling.org

Pitt and Lehigh Ready To Renew Rivalry

After an opening weekend that included a disappointing loss to Campbell followed by a nice bounce-back win over Oregon State, Lehigh now welcomes Pitt to town for an annual showdown with its cross-state rival. Pitt’s been victorious over Lehigh two years in a row and enters this year’s matchup with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
stonybrookathletics.com

Volleyball Puts Forth Valiant Effort, but Narrowly Falls to UMBC in Five Sets in America East Championship Semifinals

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Stony Brook University volleyball team (13-14, 7-5 America East) left it all out on the court in the conference semifinals as it narrowly fell to UMBC (18-11, 12-0 America East) in a five-set classic on Friday. The Seawolves put forth a valiant effort as they battled from the opening serve to the final point.
STONY BROOK, NY
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Brothers Osborne Play UPMC Events Ctr.; Virginia vs. Pitt at Heinz Field; Highmark Light Up Night (Sat., 11/20/21)

1) Country duo Brothers Osborne is composed of two brothers, T.J. (lead vocals) and John (guitar, backing vocals). Growing up in Deale, Maryland, they were inspired by the music in their father’s record collection and formed a band. They then sought their fortune in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee. The Brother’s gamble has paid off as their first three albums have reached No. 3, 2, and 4 respectively on the Billboard Country Chart, they have been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and have won five Academy of Country Music Awards. T.J. in February, came out as gay, making him the only openly gay country music artist on a major label. The duo’s latest release is 2020’s Skeletons. UPMC Events Center, 7:30 p.m. Robert Morris University, 6001 University Blvd., Moon (R.H.)
VIRGINIA STATE
Morning Times

An incredible comeback, outstanding fans and the PIAA strikes again

I wasn’t able to make the trip to Danville on Saturday for Canton’s PIAA Class A quarterfinal game against Old Forge, but I was able to watch the live stream. Sure, Ohio State and Michigan were playing, but my attention was on the Warriors as they looked to keep their historic campaign going.
DANVILLE, PA
cardiachill.com

Pitt vs Towson Tigers Preview

Current Record: 2-1 Last Game: W 78-54 vs Hampton. 2020 Season: 4-14 (3-9, 9th) Key Losses: G Zane Martin (16.5 ppg, graduation) Key Returners: G Nicolas Timberlake (12.1 ppg), F Charles Thompson (9.1 ppg), G Jason Gibson (9.6 ppg) Impact Newcomers: G Terry Nolan (11.2 ppg with Bradley), G Cameron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
streakingthelawn.com

The Big Preview: Virginia at Pitt

Though last week’s outing against Notre Dame was surely disappointing to many Virginia Cavaliers football fans, I thought the game actually went better than I was expecting, with the Hoos playing without their QB and leader. Losing 28-3 is certainly not a good outing, but there were some good signs from the defense. Notre Dame totaled 423 yards, well below Virginia’s season average defensively (460). After giving up big play after big play to BYU (among others), Notre Dame had just four plays of over 20 yards.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardiachill.com

Pitt vs Virginia: Open Gamethread

Virginia comes to Heinz Field to take on our Pitt Panthers as Pitt tries to clinch the Coastal with a win. The Panthers are 14.5 point favorites, and that larger-than-expected line is likely mostly because of Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s rib injury. It is still unclear if he will play, but, if he does, he will likely be limited.
VIRGINIA STATE
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt MLB SirVocea Dennis Ejected for Targeting on Third Play vs. UVa

PITTSBURGH — Pitt middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis was ejected for targeting on the third play of his team’s game against Virginia on Saturday. Dennis combined with Marquis Williams to hit Virginia receiver Jacob Rodriguez on a third-down play. They jarred the ball loose, but the game officials stopped play to review for targeting.
PITTSBURGH, PA

