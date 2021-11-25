Registry shows three sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61874 as of October

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents of toddlers who may have been abused by teachers in a special education classroom said the incident illustrates the need for cameras to protect both students and instructors. Burleson police arrested the two former educators the day before Thanksgiving, charging them each with three counts of assault against an elderly or disabled individual. The alleged abuse included covering the mouths of children to silence cries, to the point they struggled to breath. Parents also said unexplained scratches and bruises had stopped once their children were in a different classroom. “I always assumed it was another student,” Giulia Herndon said...

BURLESON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO