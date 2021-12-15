ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Nordstrom (JWN) PT Lowered to $22 at Morgan Stanley on Prospect of Cost Inflation

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger lowered the price target on Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) to $22.00 (from $27.00) noting that shares fell -23% AMC on 3Q sales & margin results that missed consensus expectations and lagged peers, making it less...

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT) at Speculative Buy

Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland initiates coverage on Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT)
StreetInsider.com

Ralph Lauren (RL) Declares $0.6875 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6875 per share, or $2.75 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 24, 2021,
etfdailynews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) PT Lowered to $225 as Morgan Stanley Sees Increasingly Crowded Market

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala lowered the price target on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) to $225.00 (from $247.00) after the company reported solid Q3 results with ending ARR growth of +67% YoY, above consensus and slightly ahead of buyside expectations between 65-66% YoY. However, the analyst maintained an Underweight rating...
StreetInsider.com

Deere (DE) PT Raised to $485 at Morgan Stanley After Guidance Blows Away Expectations

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis raised the price target on Deere (NYSE: DE) to $485.00 (from $442.00) after the company initiated FY22 guidance that was ahead of consensus while absorbing ~$700-750M of incremental cost headwinds.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Toast Inc. (TOST) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer upgraded Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) from
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) from
etfdailynews.com

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.18.
etfdailynews.com

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.27.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: NIO (NIO) PT Raised to $66 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao raised the price target on NIO (NYSE: NIO) to $66.00 (from $64.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating. The analyst comments "We now expect NIO to book a small loss (nearly break-even net profit) in 2022, with a net loss of Rmb121mn versus a profit of Rmb3.1bn previously, largely due to continuous investment in distribution channels,volume promotion as well as - more importantly - R&D investment. Taking the aforementioned factors into consideration, we also expect NIO's net profit in 2023to reach Rmb8bn."
StreetInsider.com

Ambarella (AMBA) PT Raised to $222 at Morgan Stanley on Expectation of Rising Revenue Driving Higher Margins

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore raised the price target on Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) to $222.00 (from $137.00) after raising revenue estimates over a 5 year period.. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "The stock trades at 80x our estimate for CY22, and 57x for CY23 - and 17x sales; that's significantly higher than our coverage generally, but we would note that margins are below long term potential (because of heavy automotive investment), and that with building long term visibility into revenue streams that take time to materialize, we focus on the longer term outlook."
