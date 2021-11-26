ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Price Plummets as New Variant Triggers Risk-Off Sentiment

By Warren Venketas
DailyFx
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS. South African variant adds to crude oil price woes. SPR release augments price drop. The new COVID-19 variant has plagued financial markets on Friday causing mayhem with broad-based losses throughout most asset classes. Safe-havens were the only winners during midday trading and will likely remain until...

