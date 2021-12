The euro gapped a bit lower on Friday, as we saw a little bit of a short squeeze during low volume on Friday. You can see that there is a significant amount of resistance just above, at the very least in the form of the bottom of the previous downtrend channel. If that is going to continue to be the case, then I think it makes sense that we will sell off here. Signs of exhaustion will be sold into as well, as it could give us a way to pick up a little bit of value when it comes to the greenback.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO