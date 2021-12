With a minute to play, Brother Martin faced a fourth-and-long when it came out of a timeout without much hope for a comeback. The Jesuit defenders returned to the field. Along the sideline, players and coaches waved their arms for the large blue student section behind the bench make more noise. Then, once Jesuit stopped Brother Martin short of gaining a first down, the celebration really could begin.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO