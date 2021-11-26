ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unique Voice-Powered Puzzler, One Hand Clapping, Hums Its Way to Consoles & Mobile on Dec. 14

By Dylan Chaundy
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wanted to show off your musical skills through the medium of video games? Well, it’s time to do just that in Bad Dream Games‘ artsy voice-powered puzzler, One Hand Clapping. That’s right, today we finally received word of a release date for the much anticipated indie title on...

