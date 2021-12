Revenue of $583.4M (-0.2% Y/Y) beats by $8M. Monthly Active Users on Momo application were 115.5 million in September 2021, compared to 113.6 million in September 2020. Momo is dirt cheap and sitting on tons of cash. We are likely to get another surprise dividend with so much cash flow coming in. MAU stayed the same compared to last quarter, EPS is up from the stock buy backs happening is my guess and will likely continue buy backs at this cheap of price. Part of the growth stall is because India kicked out all Chinese apps from download in their country a while back.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO