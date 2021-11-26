ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts hospitalization, death risk by 30%

By Syndicated Content
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc said on Friday its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients...

The Oregonian

Safe, low-cost antidepressant pill prevents COVID-19 patients from developing severe symptoms, studies show

A safe, well-established antidepressant pill has proven effective at heading off severe COVID-19 cases, recent studies indicate. Fluvoxamine dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization for study participants who began the treatment at home soon after infection and completed the course, clinical-trial results show. “A major victory for drug repurposing!” Emory...
ABC4

FDA panel backs first-of-a-kind COVID-19 pill from Merck

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus. A Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that the drug’s […]
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
WebMD

Moderna Warns of ‘Material Drop’ in Vaccine Efficacy Against Omicron

Vaccines will likely be less effective against the new Omicron variant. “There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level … we had with Delta,” Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times. “I think it’s going to be a material drop,” he said. “I just don’t know...
NBC Los Angeles

FDA Advisory Panel Narrowly Endorses Merck's Oral Covid Treatment Pill, Despite Reduced Efficacy and Safety Questions

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday narrowly endorsed the use of Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' oral Covid treatment pill, despite questions about the drug's effectiveness, safety and whether it would help the virus mutate into even more dangerous variants. The FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13...
CNET

FDA panel narrowly moves to authorize Merck's COVID treatment pill

A committee that advises the US Food and Drug Administration narrowly voted on Tuesday to support authorization of Merck's antiviral pill for treatment of people at high risk of severe COVID-19. The agency will need to officially accept the panel's 13-10 vote in order for molnupiravir, created in partnership with...
WEKU

Pfizer wants the FDA to let 16- and 17- year-olds get a COVID-19 booster shot

For the first time, people under the age of 18 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot in the U.S. On Tuesday, Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla said the vaccine maker had submitted its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include 16- and 17-year-olds.
Benzinga

FDA's AdComm Meet Tomorrow To Review Safety, Efficacy of Merck's COVID-19 Pill

Key advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet Tuesday, November 30, to decide emergency use authorization to Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) experimental pill to treat COVID-19. Members of the agency's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee will scrutinize the Company's data before voting on whether its overall benefits outweigh its risks.
Street.Com

Merck Covid-19 Pill to Be Reviewed by FDA Advisory Panel

Merck’s (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report Covid-19 oral antiviral pill will be reviewed by an outside panel of scientific advisors to the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, paving the way for potential authorization before the end of the year even though its effectiveness against the omicron variant is still unknown.
CNET

Pfizer COVID booster FAQ: New omicron variant, vaccine side effects, who's eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A new COVID-19 variant called omicron is raising concerns around the world after being found in South Africa. Scientists are rushing to understand the mutated virus, while countries are restricting travel to guard against another wave of the disease. In response, Pfizer said it is investigating the new strain and will create a modified version of its vaccine if needed.
