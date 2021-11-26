A Home in the Hills

PlayStation Studios has been busy as the PlayStation 5 closes out its first year Throughout 2021, Sony's collection of worldwide development teams has continued to turn out acclaimed hits, reinvigorate old franchises, and expand with a host of acquisitions and first-party publishing partnerships. Let's check in on the state of PlayStation's First-Party Studios. But first, a few notes. First off, we'll be focusing on PlayStation first-party studios only. So we won't be talking about studios developing third-party console exclusives or third-party partnerships, like those with Haven Studios, Demolition Games, and Firewalk Studios. Hey, we didn't cover Housemarque for this very reason the last time around, and since then they've been acquired by PlayStation, so never say never. Otherwise, we dig into the list of games PlayStation has on the way from its various studios: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 are for sure on the way next year, plus Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, along with a huge slate of unannounced projects in the works. What could new studios like Housemarque and Bluepoint be working on next? What are the unrevealed new projects from Bend, Pixelopus, London Studio, and more? We dive into all the details we do, and don't, know about PlayStation's upcoming slate leading into 2022, as well as look back on what the last games every studio released were for the PS4 and PS5.

