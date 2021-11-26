ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearthome City Gym

This Hearthome City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Fantina and obtain the Relic Badge, with details on Fantina's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Hearthhome City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within...

Walkthrough Part 14: Hearthome, Amity Square - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 14 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Hearthome and Amity Square. 00:00 Route 208 00:20 Hearthome 01:01 Contest Hall 03:20 Rival Battle 06:15 Egg 06:30 Pokemon Fan Club 09:25 Poffin House 10:00 Amity Square For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
How to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s 6th Gym will have you up against Byron in the Canalave City. In this guide, we’ll be going over tips on how to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP. How to Defeat Gym Leader Byron in Pokemon BDSP. Byron mostly has Steel-type Pokemon....
Ranking The Gyms and Gym Leaders of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Every trainer’s dream is to embark on Victory Road and stare down the faces of a region’s Pokémon masters. While they arguably are not the most iconic batch of eight trials from the franchise, the Sinnoh region does offer quite a substantial lineup of gyms to conquer and leaders to fight before taking the throne of the world champion. The minor league of bosses may not be as recognizable or thrilling as what Cynthia and her Elite Four counterparts offer, but they do stand strong on their own prior to the epic championship battles. This is our ranking of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s eight gyms and their leaders.
Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The Hydra, also known as the “Multiple Launch Rocket System-2 Hydra”, is an updated version of the one introduced in Halo 5. This is a rocket launcher that you can find in multiple maps of Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer. Check out IGN’s guide to know more about its strengths and how to use the weapon.
XEL - Dev Commentary 2021

Join Tiny Roar's Game Director Maurice Hagelstein for a look at gameplay from the upcoming action-adventure game, Xel. Xel follows an amnesiac protagonist named Reid, who finds herself shipwrecked on an enigmatic planet with no memory of her previous life. Players will join Reid as she sets out to get to the bottom of the mystery behind this bizarre land filled with secrets, puzzles, and a not-so-stable sense of time. Xel launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch in Summer 2022 and will arrive at a later date in 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
Learn The Unreal and Unity Engines This Cyber Monday

The Unreal and Unity Engines are behind some of the biggest titles in gaming. The Unreal Engine gave us the Final Fantasy 7 reboot and Octopath Traveller, and Cuphead and Hearthstone were both made with Unity. You can learn how to use the tools that brought the games we love to life with The Unreal & Unity Game Development for Beginners Bundle, and for Cyber Monday, it’s no sale for $9 (Reg. $1200) with coupon code CMSAVE70.
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Gliscor. This Pokedex page covers how to get Gliscor, Gliscor's stats, and more.
The State of PlayStation Studios

PlayStation Studios has been busy as the PlayStation 5 closes out its first year Throughout 2021, Sony's collection of worldwide development teams has continued to turn out acclaimed hits, reinvigorate old franchises, and expand with a host of acquisitions and first-party publishing partnerships. Let's check in on the state of PlayStation's First-Party Studios. But first, a few notes. First off, we'll be focusing on PlayStation first-party studios only. So we won't be talking about studios developing third-party console exclusives or third-party partnerships, like those with Haven Studios, Demolition Games, and Firewalk Studios. Hey, we didn't cover Housemarque for this very reason the last time around, and since then they've been acquired by PlayStation, so never say never. Otherwise, we dig into the list of games PlayStation has on the way from its various studios: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7 are for sure on the way next year, plus Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, along with a huge slate of unannounced projects in the works. What could new studios like Housemarque and Bluepoint be working on next? What are the unrevealed new projects from Bend, Pixelopus, London Studio, and more? We dive into all the details we do, and don't, know about PlayStation's upcoming slate leading into 2022, as well as look back on what the last games every studio released were for the PS4 and PS5.
Starfield Is About ‘Grounded Exploration’ in a More Realistic Universe

A new Starfield developer diary has revealed new concept art from the upcoming Bethesda game, as well as discussed its focus on grounded, realistic exploration. In the video diary, Game Director Todd Howard explained that the staff at Bethesda Games Studios all had exploration in mind when it came to what Starfield would be about. "Coming to Starfield, everybody's starting over and saying 'What would you want to do? What does going to space mean to you?'" he said. "And everybody comes back with the same one: I want to see what's out there."
Save 70% Off This Game Development Bundle For Cyber Monday

Those of us who love playing video games tend to vary in how we pursue and interact with the culture. A lot of us are passionate about the latest, most critically-acclaimed releases. A lot of us use video games to connect with friends, and a lot of us use them to spend time alone. And then, there are those of us who love to dissect them, all the way to the point where we wonder, could I make my own?
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features

This Beginner's Guide page explains the most salient information that every new player should learn first. When you're brand new to New World, it can be daunting to figure out which systems you need to learn and understand. Luckily, we have everything you need to get started on your journey in Aeternum.
