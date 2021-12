After a couple of months here at Eagle Nation Online, I have had a different perspective on life – and on gratitude. Across this week, you, our dedicated readers, have been learning about what we here at ENO are grateful for. But, before one final gratitude article publishes, I want to take a step back and ask a question: What are you grateful for? Let me know in the comments below. Everyone is grateful for something. Take a few minutes out of your day and share what you are grateful for. Name names. Your thoughts could make someone’s day.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO