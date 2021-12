WSU (5-0) faces regional foe Eastern Washington (2-3) — the Big Sky champions and an NCAA tournament team a year ago — at 4:30 p.m. today (Pac-12) at Beasley Coliseum. As Smith tries to sort out his rotation, the Cougars currently have 10 players averaging double-digit minutes and nobody playing more than 27 per game. The display of depth has resulted in an undefeated record so far in nonconference play, with the Cougs averaging 87.6 points per game and shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO