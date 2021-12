From colour charting the Beach Boys to a characterful pet food rebrand, these were some of our favourite projects from the past month. You might know the sound of these classic albums, but do you know their colour palettes? Liverpool-based studio Dorothy has designed a new print which takes inspiration from 35 of the most loved albums from the last 60 years (from British, North American and European bands). Each cover has been distilled into a set of colour-coded circles. There’s pink, green and grey from The Clash’s London Calling cover, while The Strokes’ Is This It is represented in a simple black and white design with a red edge. It’s obvious once you know the answer, but you could spend hours guessing titles (which is also part of the fun). The studio has also designed a poster for Liverpool museum British Music Experience featuring only British bands, from 1950s pop to the present day.

