Monzo launches virtual cards for contactless payments to BNPL products

How will money and information be passed in a secure and reliable way in the metaverse? Dan Fernandez, founder and CEO of Transact365 has the answer to this. Much has been written of late about how the metaverse will be the evolution of the internet as we know it. With the rebranding of Facebook (now Meta) the metaverse has been pushed into the limelight with organisations considering how they should tackle this global phenomenon. Part of this consideration for many is commerce, how will digital goods and services be paid for in the metaverse? What does this mean for traditional banks vs challenger banks?

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO