Monzo launches virtual cards for contactless payments to BNPL products

Romania-based Techcelerator has launched a new edition of NEXT Fintech, a tech acceleration programme. The programme is developed with the support of Google for Startups, GapMinder VC, Stripe, Seedblink, TechAngels, RoFintech Association, Romania Tech Startups Association - ROTSA. Up to 10 growing fintech and SaaS start-ups will be selected, with MVPs ready to launch or in beta testing. Startups must present feasible digital products with a validated market need and potential for rapid expansion into international markets. In addition, start-ups must have a solid team, passionate and capable of execution.
Comments / 0