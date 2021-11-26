ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New gameplay trailer released for the sandbox MMORPG, Mortal Online 2

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 5 days ago

Star Vault AB has released its latest sandbox MMORPG, Mortal Online 2, on Steam via Early Access. In order to celebrate this release, the team has also released a new gameplay trailer for this game that you can find below. Mortal Online 2 is a first-person, persistent sandbox MMORPG....

