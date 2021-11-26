Earth911 Inspiration: The Advertiser’s Business — Madeleine L’Engle

Our guest, Dr. Joshua Pearce has a DIY approach to solar that he recently described in an article on Earth911, DIY Solar Now To Pocket Profits From Solar Energy. Solar installations are a powerful step toward reducing your carbon footprint, but it is a big investment that many Americans are hard-pressed to make. Only about 6% of U.S. homes have installed solar, according to Pew Research. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that switching homes from oil and gas-generated power to solar could save the U.S. $1.7 trillion in reduced energy and health care costs by 2050. The question is how more of us can get solar installed at affordable costs, and Pearce’s new book, To Catch the Sun, offers an answer: DIY installation instructions.

