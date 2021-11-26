Pinduoduo misses quarterly revenue estimates
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc posted quarterly revenue that missed market estimates on Friday, hurt by stiff competition from rivals Alibaba and JD.com Inc amid the pandemic-driven online shopping boom.
Total revenue was 21.51 billion yuan ($3.37 billion)in the third quarter, below analysts’ average estimate of 26.59 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.3880 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Sophie Yu in Beijing; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
