Virtual reality can be an amazing escape, a workout -- or both. If you want the best self-contained VR gaming console, the Oculus Quest 2 -- now renamed the Meta Quest 2, after Facebook's name change to Meta -- is your choice. The compact headset, an improved and less expensive update to the original Oculus Quest, reminds me more than ever that there are some really excellent games on the VR platform. (That being said, there are other VR options if you already have a gaming PC or a PlayStation 4 or 5.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO