At 14 years old, Dane Idelson can't legally drive on the open road. But he sure can win on the race cart track. In the latest episode of "No Days Off," we are thrown right into the drivers seat with the unique life of racing prodigy Dane Idelson. Despite all of the dangers that present themselves in the world of racing, Idelson says it doesn't bother him. He lets "the zone" take over and allows his sub-conscious to do the driving for him. This approach sure seems to be working.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO