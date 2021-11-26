ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick n Pay Can Now Serve Millions Of Customers On WhatsApp with Clickatell Chat Commerce Solution

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew instant customer care and self-service options added to the Smart Shopper loyalty programme to access Pick n Pay easily in Chat. Clickatell a leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, has been selected by leading African retailer Pick n Pay to manage their WhatsApp customer communication channel. Customers...

